Grantville
Memorial Day Flag Replacement
May 26, 3 p.m.
Volunteers are needed to place flags on the graves of our fallen heroes. Please come out and make this event a success. Meet at the intersection of Griffin Street and Brown School Drive, at the main entrance to the cemetery. Please bring a sharp instrument to make a starter hole for the placement of the flag poles. Sponsored by Grantville Veterans Association.
Newnan
Characters & Crafts on the Green
May 27, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Ashley Park and ChildrenConnect Museum are partnering up for a Characters & Crafts event at Ashley Park on the Green. Come see all your favorite characters and wear your costume. Cinderella, Belle, Spiderman, Batman and members of the Paw Patrol will be there to host crafts and character meet and greet. There will be face painting, balloon artists, kid-friendly vendors, activities and crafts, live music and lemonade. This is a free event, open to the public.
Newnan
Lunch & Learn – Clarence Henderson: The Restorative Power of History
June 2, Noon
Come to the Newnan Carnegie for guest speaker Chris Joyner, an investigative reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, as he talks about his journey unearthing the trials of Carrollton sharecropper Clarence Henderson and its generational impact on a family and community. It's a mix of true crime and courtroom drama with a deep look at America in the decade following World War II, when massive social change, political division, and deep paranoia threatened to tear the nation apart. Joyner will discuss how our shared history echoes in the present and the opportunities it presents for healing and reconciliation. Register at www.eventbrite.com. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.
Newnan
KNB Paint Recycling
June 3, 8 a.m. - noon
Bring your cans of wet paint to the parking lot behind City Hall, located at 25 LaGrange Street. Paint must not contain kitty litter, sand, dirt, or any added solids. The following items are NOT accepted: roofing tar, tile adhesive, grout, chemicals, paint remover, paint thinner, lead paint, paint with mercury, dry paint, cleaners, two-part epoxy, 55-gallon drums, any container that says “Catalyst part A” or “Catalyst part B.” Call the KNB office with any additional questions at 678-673-5505 or email pbeckwith@newnanga.gov.
Newnan
Market Day
June 3, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The Monthly Market Day is hosted by Main Street Newnan on the first Saturday of every month from March through December, around the courthouse square in downtown Newnan, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The market showcases a variety of handmade, homemade, and homegrown products created by local artisans, artists and farmers. The market will feature more than 50 unique booths with new vendors and one-of-a-kind items each month. Market favorites include fresh locally grown produce, honey, jams and jellies, salsa, pottery, art, children’s clothing, hand-woven baskets, leather products, fresh baked goods, handcrafted furniture, birdhouses, wood-art, fiber-art, wreaths and floral design. The market is open to the public, and there is no charge for admission.
Pickin' on the Square occurs simultaneously around the courthouse square during Market Day. Come experience the vernacular sounds of local musicians playing acoustic music around the courthouse lawn. We invite any musician with an acoustic instrument to join and play at their own leisure. Pickin’ on the Square is a fantastic networking opportunity for musicians to collaborate with other artists and welcomes all genres of music and skill levels. Musicians typically arrive after 10 a.m. and play until around 2 p.m.
Sharpsburg
Tea & Discussion with Local Author Scott Ludwig
June 3, 12:30 p.m.
Hosted by Cover to Cover … Well Read Book Club, local author Scott Ludwig will be at Community Christian Church in Sharpsburg to discuss his latest book, “Portraits of the South in Black and White,” and other topics related to his writing career. There will be a question-and-answer session and his books will be available for purchase and autographs. There will be tea and light snacks. This is a free event, open to the public. For more information, call 678-308-4543. Community Christian Church is located at 1717 Hwy. 154 in Sharpsburg.
Newnan
‘Dockside’ at Arnall Grocery
June 3, 6 p.m.
Come to Arnall Grocery for their first-ever “Dockside” evening event with food, games and live music. Bring your own chair. For more information, call Arnall Grocery at 770-253-4556.
Newnan
Free Health & Wellness Expo
June 4, 1- 4 p.m.
Come to the Asa Powell Expo Center, located at 197 Temple Avenue (behind the Waffle House) for free health screenings including blood pressure readings, glucose, cholesterol and HIV testing, posture checks and COVID-19 vaccines. The first 30 people to get a COVID-19 vaccine/booster will receive a $50 gift card. There will also be giveaways and activities including vegan cooking demonstrations, games for kids and free backpacks for the first 50 students (must be accompanied by a parent or guardian). This event is presented by the Yeager Road Community Resource Center. For more information, call 678-378-9391.