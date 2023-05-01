Want to add an event? Email news@newnan.com
Newnan
Sound the Alarm: National Day of Prayer & Fasting Against Violence in the Black Community
May 3, Noon
Support common sense decency in our communities. Rally, Pray & Fast with other Brothers and Sisters at Greenville Street Park. Come Out and help to end various forms of violence in the Black community. As a response to the violence plaguing the Black Community, Black Methodist for a Better Future is inviting all Black churches throughout the country to set aside the first Wednesday of each month as a National Day of Prayer and Fasting to End Violence in our communities. Churches are being encouraged to meet at noon or at a designated time, in person or via zoom. Faith communities are encouraged to pray for the ending of gun violence, domestic violence, economic violence, and systemic racism and to fast in Repentance to bring an end to the Seven Deadly sins: Pride, Greed, Wrath, Envy, Lust, Gluttony and Sloth, regardless of Race, Color, Creed or Denomination. All People are inter-connected, inter-dependent and akin in Christ. For more information, contact Rev. Al Smith, 404-409-7557 or alphonso.smith@ngumc.net .
Newnan
Community Prayer Breakfast
May 4, 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.
For the National Day of Prayer, The Kiwanis Club of Newnan is hosting a Community Prayer Breakfast in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church, located at 15 W. Washington St. Come for worship, a free breakfast and guest speaker Mark Fields, director of training, life coach, and counselor at Christian Families Today. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Charles Wyrick at 678-570-4353 or ctwyrick@gmail.com .
Newnan
National Day of Prayer Observance
May 4, 6:30-8:15 p.m.
A National Day of Prayer Observance will take place at Greenville St. Park. For more information, contact Hollie Mosley at mosleyhollie@gmail.com .
Senoia
Chapter Chat Book Club
May 4, 11 a.m.
Chapter Chat will read a variety of genres, including bestsellers, romance, historical fiction, not to mention selections from nonfiction. We invite you to come and share your thoughts and hear other perspectives as well. This month’s book is “Verity,” by Colleen Hoover. For more information, contact the Senoia Branch Library at 770-599-3537.
Newnan
First Friday Art Stroll
May 5, 6-8 p.m.
Newnan’s Downtown Gallery Association is hosting a gallery stroll every first Friday for the rest of the year from 6-8 p.m. The Gallery Association includes The Boyd Gallery and Studio, Corner Arts Gallery and Studio, Fine Lines Art and Framing, Junk Starlet and The Vault Gallery. There will be a reception for Trish Land at The Boyd Gallery and she will have 80 pieces of artwork on display. Fine Lines Art & Framing will host Newnan ArtRez artists in residence, Leo Cordovi and Mär Martinez along with light refreshments. Cordovi’s landscape paintings expressively blend an underlying and over-layering of colors melding naturalism and abstraction. Martinez’s artwork explores the themes of dominance, aggression and power dynamics while using a variety of media including wood, acrylic, plexiglass, video and yarn.
Newnan
KNB Paper Shredding
May 6, 8 a.m.
Onsite Paper Shredding will be available in the Newnan City Hall Parking Lot at 25 LaGrange St. The first three bags (13-gallon white trash bags) or banker boxes are free for City of Newnan and Coweta County residents only. There is a $3 per bag or box fee after first 3. Out of county residents will be charged $5 per bag or box. Call the Keep Newnan Beautiful office at 678-673-5505 with any additional questions regarding events or fees. Messages left are sent to email. This allows staff to return calls even when they are not in the office. You can also email directly to knb@newnanga.gov .
Senoia
Senoia Farmers Market
May 6, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Senoia Farmers Market, located at 40 Travis St., is a community-oriented marketplace located in the town of Senoia, Georgia. The market features a variety of local farmers, food producers, artisans, and craftsmen who come together to sell their goods and connect with the community. The market takes place every Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., from March to December. At the Senoia Farmers Market, you can find a wide selection of fresh produce, including fruits and vegetables, herbs, and flowers. There are also local food producers selling homemade baked goods, jams and jellies, honey, and other artisanal products. The market also features handmade crafts, such as pottery, jewelry, and textiles. In addition to shopping, the Senoia Farmers Market offers a variety of community events and activities. Visitors can enjoy live music, food trucks, and other family-friendly activities. The market is a popular gathering place for locals and visitors and provides a vibrant and engaging atmosphere for anyone looking to connect with the Senoia community and support local businesses.
Newnan
Market Day
May 6, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The Monthly Market Day is hosted by Main Street Newnan on the first Saturday of every month from March-December, around the courthouse square in downtown Newnan, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The market showcases a variety of handmade, homemade, and homegrown products created by local artisans, artists, and farmers. The market will feature over 50 unique booths with new vendors and one-of-a-kind items each month. Market favorites include: fresh locally grown produce, honey, jams and jellies, salsa, pottery, art, children’s clothing, hand-woven baskets, leather products, fresh baked goods, handcrafted furniture, birdhouses, wood-art, fiber-art, wreaths, floral design, and much more! The Market is open to the public, and there is no charge for admission.
Pickin' on the Square occurs simultaneously around the courthouse square during the Market Day. Come experience the vernacular sounds of local musicians playing acoustic music around the courthouse lawn! We invite any musician with an acoustic instrument to join and play at their own accord. Pickin’ on the Square is a fantastic networking opportunity for musicians to collaborate with other artists and welcomes all genres of music and skill levels. Musicians typically arrive after 10 a.m. and play until around 2 p.m., however, there is no dedicated time for this event.
Senoia
Hot Rods for History
May 6, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
250 collector and performance cars, trucks and motorcycles parked lakeside at Marimac Lakes, located at 148 Pylant Street (behind library) in Senoia. The event is 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., $20 adv car registration ($25 same day). Trophies, food / beer trucks and more. This event is free for spectators. Come see some of the area’s best cars, trucks and motorcycles in a beautiful lakeside venue, and help raise money for the Senoia Area Historical Society.
Newnan
NICU Parent Club presents the 2023 Rock-a-Thon
May 6, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
We are going to come together on Saturday May 6th, 2023 at Foundation Church, located at 6 Perry Street, for a fun-filled day celebrating these amazing babies and families, laughing, competing for prizes and rocking in our rocking chairs! There will also be food trucks and lots of fun for the whole family. The NICU Parent Club is a peer-led support group made up of families that have all experienced a NICU journey. We work together to help one another and advocate for families that expect to, are going through or have already been through the NICU in any capacity. We believe that "Helping is Healing." Text "Rockathon" to 33100 for more info, to register, to donate or to purchase T-shirts.
Newnan
BYA presents: "What's Going On at the Columbus Botanical Gardens?"
May 9, 7 p.m.
Presented by the Coweta Master Gardener Extension Volunteers, Adriana Quiñones, executive director of the Columbus Botanical Garden, will give an update on the latest news from the botanical garden in Columbus, Ga. The lecture is free to attend, but you must register to be entered into the drawing for door prizes. The UGA Extension Office is located at 255 Pine Road. For more information, call 770-254-2620 or visit coweta.extension@uga.edu .