Newnan
Labor Day Sidewalk Sale
Sept. 1, All Day
The Labor Day Sidewalk Sale is an annual tradition. This is an all-day shopping event that starts on the Friday before Labor Day. During the Labor Day Sidewalk Sale, visitors are invited to walk the downtown streets and shop the best deals of the year.
Newnan
Sunrise on the Square Road Race 5K
Sept. 2, 8-10 a.m.
The Sunrise on the Square Labor Day Road Race is a local favorite, and has been held annually in Downtown Newnan on the Saturday before Labor Day for more than 40 years. The race begins in downtown Newnan and spans through “The City of Homes." Runners will catch a glimpse of our beautiful, historic in-town neighborhoods and commercial district. The race features a 5K USATF-certified course (chipped timing), where runners will enjoy the diversity of terrain, including: long flat stretches, downhill and uphill sections. The Sunrise on the Square Labor Day Road Race welcomes both runners and walkers of all skill levels. Runners may pick up their race day packets in advance on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 2.-6 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 1, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Dragonfly Running Co. in downtown Newnan. Runners may also pick up their race day packets before the event begins on
Saturday, Sept. 2.
Coweta
Coweta's Longest Yard Sale & Art/Craft Show
Sept. 2-3, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Franklin Highway will be all covered up with yard sales and craft tents during the annual Labor Day Weekend sale. Admission and parking are free for multiple locations and sales all along Franklin Highway. Vendors include Keith’s Corner arts and crafts show, Loblolly Pine Co., Witter's Pond, Brown's Farm, Franklin Road Flea Market, Walk of Faith House “Restored” Resale Boutique and more, all the way from Hemrick's Grocery and Restored Resale Boutique to past Thigpen Road.
Newnan
Coweta County Farmers Market
Sept. 2, 8:30 a.m.-noon
Your hometown farmers market since 1977, offering only locally grown produce and handmade items from local farmers, gardeners and vendors. The Farmers Market takes place at the Asa Powell Expo Center, located at 197 Temple Ave., behind the Waffle House. For more information and updates on produce availability, visit the Coweta County Farmers Market Facebook page.
Newnan
Market Day
Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Monthly Market Day is hosted by Main Street Newnan on the first Saturday of every month, from March-December, around the courthouse square in downtown Newnan, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The market showcases a variety of handmade, homemade and homegrown products created by local artisans, artists and farmers. The market will feature more than 50 unique booths with new vendors and one-of-a-kind items each month. Market favorites include: fresh locally grown produce, honey, jams and jellies, salsa, pottery, art, children’s clothing, hand-woven baskets, leather products, fresh baked goods, handcrafted furniture, birdhouses, wood-art, fiber-art, wreaths, floral design and much more. The Market is open to the public, and there is no charge for admission.
Pickin' on the Square occurs simultaneously around the courthouse square. Come experience the vernacular sounds of local musicians playing acoustic music around the courthouse lawn. We invite any musician with an acoustic instrument to join and play at their own accord. Pickin’ on the Square is a fantastic networking opportunity for musicians to collaborate with other artists and welcomes all genres of music and skill levels. Musicians typically arrive after 10 a.m. and play until around 2 p.m., however, there is no dedicated time for this event.
Senoia
PorchFest Senoia
Sept. 3, 3-7 p.m.
PorchFest Senoia is a hometown neighborhood and community celebration where porches and yards become stages for local and regional bands and musicians and the streets become artist galleries and walk-up restaurants. There will be local and regional musicians and artists, food trucks and drink proprietors as well as activities for kids. For more information, visit https://www.enjoysenoia.com/events.