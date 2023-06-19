Newnan
Coweta Farmers Market
June 21, 8:30 a.m. - Noon
The Coweta Farmers Market offers local produce and meat from local farms and gardens as well as other items. Throughout the season, you will find eggs, honey, beef, tomatoes, corn, potatoes, squash, onions, radishes, carrots, kale, green beans, cucumbers, cut flowers, jams, jellies, biscotti, bread, cakes, pies, plants as well as unique, handmade arts and crafts made by local artists. The market is located at the Asa Powell Expo Center, 197 Temple Avenue, Newnan, and will be open each Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – noon. The Coweta County Farmers Market is coordinated by the University of Georgia’s Coweta County Cooperative Extension office. For more information, contact Kim Ullom at 470-593-6647.
Newnan
Armchair Travelers: Paris
June 22, 2:30 p.m.
Join Carnegie Director Susan Crutchfield as she discusses her journey to Paris. She will share photos and the experience of visiting Paris for the first time. Registration is required via Eventbrite.com. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.
Newnan
Coweta Farmers Market
June 24, 8:30 a.m. - Noon
Newnan
Literary Circle Book Club
June 26, 10 a.m.
Join the Literary Circle Book Club at the Newnan Carnegie Library. The June book title is “The Keeper of Lost Causes,” by Jussi Alder-Olsen. Registration is required via Eventbrite.com. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.
Newnan
Free Movie Monday at the Wadsworth
June 26, 10:30 a.m.
Newnan’s Leisure Services will be presenting the 2022 Shrek franchise spin-off film “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” Make sure all nine of your lives are available to enjoy this movie with some free popcorn. The film is rated PG for rude humor and language, action/violence, and some scary moments. For more information, contact Katie Mosley at 770-356-1147.
Newnan
Morning Glory BYA presents: Green and Growing with Ashley Frasca
June 27, 10 a.m.
A presentation by Coweta Master Gardener Extension Volunteers, Ashley Frasca, host of “Green and Growing,” 95.5 WSB, Tuesday, June 27 10:00 am – Noon “Green and Growing with Ashley Frasca.” Join us for a morning with Frasca, host of WSB’s Saturday morning gardening show as she shares her experiences and answers questions. Audience participation is encouraged. UGA Extension – Coweta County, 255 Pine Rd, Newnan, GA 30263 770-254-2620 / Coweta.extension@uga.edu Free to attend, but you must register to be entered into the drawing for door prizes.