Newnan
Coweta Farmers Market
July 19, 8:30 a.m. - Noon
The Coweta Farmers Market offers local produce and meat from local farms and gardens as well as other items. Throughout the season, you will find eggs, honey, beef, tomatoes, corn, potatoes, squash, onions, radishes, carrots, kale, green beans, cucumbers, cut flowers, jams, jellies, biscotti, bread, cakes, pies, plants as well as unique, handmade arts and crafts made by local artists. The market is located at the Asa Powell Expo Center, 197 Temple Avenue, Newnan, and will be open each Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – noon. The Coweta County Farmers Market is coordinated by the University of Georgia’s Coweta County Cooperative Extension office. For more information, contact Kim Ullom at 470-593-6647.
Grantville
Breaking Bread Together
Weekdays, Noon
The Grantville Branch Library will provide free, nutritious meals at no cost to children in the communities. Come on out, fellowship, and share a healthy meal at the library with friends. All ages are welcome. Space is limited to 70 participants per session. For more information, call the library at 770-683-0535.
Newnan
House of LIght presents: Booksense Discussion Group
July 19, 1 p.m.
Each week we discuss an article from the magazine Parabola. Great if you can read ahead but not necessary as I will give a summary and the focus is on the discussion. If you enjoy discussing spirituality and psychology, please join us! For more information, call the House of Light at 470-414-6711 or visit houseoflight.com .
Newnan
Popsicle Patrol
July 20, 2-4 p.m.
The Newnan Police Department will be driving around handing out popsicles and freeze pops in neighborhoods, pools, parks, etc. around the City of Newnan! Grab a popsicle and say hello! The Newnan PD Popsicle Patrol will be traveling around Heritage, Eastlake, Fox Ridge, and the Olmstead Subdivisions.
Newnan
Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra Concert - SOLD OUT
July 20, 7 p.m.
The Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra is traveling to Newnan to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Sister City/Sister County agreement between Newnan and Ayr, Scotland. The Newnan Cultural Arts Commission will host a free concert at the historic Wadsworth Auditorium. Join us as we celebrate the joys of music, culture, and community. This is your chance to experience the renowned Ayrshire Fiddle Orchestra in all its glory. Their powerful melodies and passionate performance will touch your heart and lift your spirits. Come and be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime celebration!
Newnan
Hometown Novel Nights
July 20, 6:30 p.m.
Join the Newnan Carnegie Library and Hometown Novel Writers Association as we dive into some great summer reads! Our special guests will be Bob Moseley, David Allman, Clay Bryant, and Danielle Thorne. Hear how they created their works, find out what inspires them, discover who they are, and how their experiences have been culminated in their books. Hosted by local authors Scott Ludwig and T.M. Brown. Books by the presenters may be for sale thanks in part to the Corner Arts Gallery. Registration is required via Eventbrite.com. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.
Newnan
NTC Stage Manager Workshop
July 20, 7-9 p.m.
Learn how to be a Stage Manager for Newnan Theatre Company! Sign up for one of two free classes taught by Mary Caroline Moore and Loren Castro that will cover all the basics of stage management. The first class will be Thursday, July 20, 7-9 p.m., and the second class is Sunday, July 23, 3-5 p.m. For ages 16 and up. For more information, call NTC at 770-683-6282 or visit www.newnantheatre.org .
Newnan
Park Frenzy Friday
July 21, 10 a.m.- Noon
Join Newnan Leisure Services at Ray Park, 91 Spring Street, for a fantastic day of games and giveaways. Free treats will be available to all participants. For more information, call Newnan’s Leisure Services at 770-356-1147.
Newnan
Teen Movie Day at the Carnegie
July 21, 2 p.m.
Join us at the Carnegie Library for a teen movie day. We will be watching a rated PG-13 rated film. Please call for the title of the film. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.
Whitesburg
Chattahoochee Bend State Park Guided Riverside Walk
July 22, 9:30 a.m.- Noon
Join the naturalist at the Day Use Area picnic tables, then go on a two-mile hike on our riverside trail to the observation tower and back. We will learn the history of the Chattahoochee River and the wildlife surrounding. Bring water, comfortable close-toed shoes, and make sure to wear your sunscreen and bug spray.Chattahoochee Bend State Park is located at 425 Bob White Way, off Highway 16 West. For more information, call the park at 770-254-7271.
Newnan
NTC presents Interactive Murder Mystery and Dinner
July 21 -22,
The Newnan Theatre Company is hosting an original interactive murder mystery and dinner, “The Dusk Dimension: A Story of Pine Hills Estates” on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 at 24 First Avenue in Newnan. Patrons will experience and investigate the mysteries of an out-of-this-world setting. Each ticket includes the full interactive murder mystery experience wrapped around a catered, plated, multi-course dinner. Tickets are available at www.newnantheatre.org/murder-mystery or by calling the NTC Box Office at 770-683-6282. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the dinner beginning at 7:30 and the action at 8. For more information, visit www.newnantheatre.org.
Newnan
Summer Drive-In Movie Night at Eastgate Shopping Center
July 22, 9 p.m.
This Saturday (rain date: 7/29) the parking lot at Eastgate Shopping Center will serve as a drive-in theater fundraising event featuring the classic movie, “The Princess Bride.” This is a free event but snacks, drinks, and other goodies will be for sale. Donations will be accepted for Luke's Big Heart, a foundation supporting families of children facing organ transplants.
Newnan
Literary Circle Book Club
July 24, 10 a.m.
Join the Literary Circle Book Club at the Newnan Carnegie Library. The July book title is “The Invisible Husband of Frick Island,” by Colleen Oakley. Registration is required via Eventbrite.com. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.