Newnan
Coweta Farmers Market
Aug. 2, 8:30 a.m. - Noon
The Coweta Farmers Market offers local produce and meat from local farms and gardens as well as other items. Throughout the season, you will find eggs, honey, beef, tomatoes, corn, potatoes, squash, onions, radishes, carrots, kale, green beans, cucumbers, cut flowers, jams, jellies, biscotti, bread, cakes, pies, plants as well as unique, handmade arts and crafts made by local artists. The market is located at the Asa Powell Expo Center, 197 Temple Avenue, Newnan, and will be open each Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – noon. The Coweta County Farmers Market is coordinated by the University of Georgia’s Coweta County Cooperative Extension office. For more information, contact Kim Ullom at 470-593-6647.
Newnan
Adventures at the 2003 Badwater Ultramarathon- 20th Anniversary
Aug. 3, 2:30
Come to the Carnegie Library as Scott Ludwig shares his extreme experiences of pushing the limits, endurance, heat, and more adventures of an ultramarathon. The Badwater Ultramarathon is considered to be “The world’s toughest foot race.” It is conducted on a 135-mile course starting at 282 feet below sea level in the Badwater Basin and ending at an elevation of 8,360 feet at the portal of Mount Whitney. And, just for fun, the race runs right through the middle of Death Valley in the middle of July, when the weather conditions are the most extreme. Find out what the experience is like from someone who completed the race on what very well may have been the hottest day on earth in 100 years. Ludwig’s book chronicling his trek, “A few degrees from Hell,” will be available for purchase. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.
Newnan
First Friday
Aug. 4, 6-8 p.m.
A new gallery show of photographs by Scott Areman will open at the Boyd Gallery for First Friday. Titled “Brief Encounters,” this exhibit is a retrospective of his street photography from the 1980s to the present. His photographs are an engaging, candid vision of the serendipity and richness of life, images that come from a personal connection and empathy with his subjects. His projects range from a Brooklyn Hasidic Jewish neighborhood to Old Guard New York descendants to street photography in his travels. For more information, call the Boyd Gallery at 678-361-8909.
Newnan
Coweta Farmers Market
Aug. 5, 8:30 a.m. - Noon
Newnan
Market Day
Aug. 5, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The Monthly Market Day is hosted by Main Street Newnan on the first Saturday of every month from March-December, around the courthouse square in downtown Newnan, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The market showcases a variety of handmade, homemade, and homegrown products created by local artisans, artists, and farmers. The market will feature over 50 unique booths with new vendors and one-of-a-kind items each month. Market favorites include: fresh locally grown produce, honey, jams and jellies, salsa, pottery, art, children’s clothing, hand-woven baskets, leather products, fresh baked goods, handcrafted furniture, birdhouses, wood-art, fiber-art, wreaths, floral design, and much more! The Market is open to the public, and there is no charge for admission.
Pickin' on the Square occurs simultaneously around the courthouse square during the Market Day. Come experience the vernacular sounds of local musicians playing acoustic music around the courthouse lawn! We invite any musician with an acoustic instrument to join and play at their own accord. Pickin’ on the Square is a fantastic networking opportunity for musicians to collaborate with other artists and welcomes all genres of music and skill levels. Musicians typically arrive after 10 a.m. and play until around 2 p.m., however, there is no dedicated time for this event.
Senoia
Blood Drive
Aug. 7, 1 - 5 p.m.
An urgent blood drive co-sponsored by the the Optimist Club of Senoia is scheduled for Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Senoia United Methodist Church, and the famous grilled cheese sandwiches that were previously eliminated due to concerns regarding COVID-19 are back! Appointments are encouraged by signing up online (http://www.redcrossblood.org/give) or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). If the appointment schedule is full, walk-ins may not be able to donate. For more information, email senoiaoptimistclub@gmail.com, visit the Senoia United Methodist Church at http://senoiaumc.org/ or call the church office at 770-599-3245. One blood donation can help save up to three lives.
Newnan
BYA Presents: Trecia Neal Founder – “Living with the Landscape: Why Native Plants?”
Aug. 8, 7 p.m.
The Backyard Association and Coweta Master Gardener Extension Volunteers are presenting Trecia Neal Founder as she discusses “Living with the Landscape, Why Native Plants?” The UGA ExtensionOffice is located at 255 Pine Road. All programs are free to attend, but you must register to be entered into the drawing for door prizes, usually plants or gardening supplies. For more information, call 770-254-2620 or email coweta.extension@uga.edu .