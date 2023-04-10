Want to add an event? Email news@newnan.com
Newnan Kiwanis Club Charity Golf Tournament
April 13, 9 a.m.
This year’s Newnan Kiwanis Club Charity Golf Tournament will be held on Thursday, April 13, at the Newnan Country Club. Registration begins at 9 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. The tournament benefits the Newnan Kiwanis Club’s annual Christmas Shopping Spree, held every December for local children in need. There are nice Pro Shop credit prizes for the three teams with the best score, and a prize for the team with the worst score. All three par threes will have “closest to the hole” prizes, and $1,000 will be awarded to whoever makes the first hole in one on Hole 17 during the tournament. For more information, contact Chip Barron at ChipB@lindseysrealtors.com or 770-301-6843.
NTC Presents: “Meteor Shower”
April 13- 16, 8 p.m./ 3 p.m. Sunday matinee
Corky and Norm are excited to host Gerald and Laura at their home in the valley outside Los Angeles to watch a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower. But as the stars come out and the conversation gets rolling, it becomes clear that Gerald and Laura might not be all that they appear to be. Over the course of a crazy, starlit dinner party, the wildly unexpected occurs. The couples begin to flirt and insanity reigns. For more information, call NTC at 770-683-6282 or visit www.newnantheatre.org .
Glow in the Dark Mini Golf
April 14, 6-9 p.m.
Join the City of Newnan’s Leisure Services Department on Friday, April 14 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Wesley Street Gym for a fun, family-friendly night of Glow in the Dark Mini Golf! Tickets are $3.00 per person and you can register online at www.newnanga.gov or call 678-673-5506.”
Newnan
MGEV Spring Plant Sale
April 15, 8:30 a.m. - Noon
The annual Coweta County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer Spring Plant Sale will take place on April 15th at the Coweta County Fairgrounds. All plants are propagated/grown by our MGEV team and proceeds support our gardening education and scholarship programs. There are no vendor opportunities available and no outside sales are allowed during this event. Bring your own boxes, wagons and bags. For more information, call the Extension Service at 770-254-2620.
Senoia Farmers Market
April 15, 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
This local market, located at 40 Travis St, features fresh food vendors, exciting artisans and regional treats. Enjoy a coffee, mimosa or bloody mary while perusing local goods.
NCHS Yard Sale
April 15, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Mark your calendars and come out to Pokey’s Place at 608 N. Hwy. 29 for the 2023 NCHS Yard Sale, put together by the Newnan-Coweta Humane Society volunteers. You never know what treasures you can find! Happy Yard Selling! For more information, call Pokey’s Place at 770-253-4694.
Tour of Coweta
April 15, 8 a.m.
The annual bike ride, hosted by the Newnan Rotary Club, has continued to increase in popularity since its inception in 2021. The ride benefits the club’s community projects and grant program. Riders in the third annual “Tour of Coweta” will depart from the downtown Newnan Train Depot at 8 a.m. and include 25-, 47-, 63- and 100-mile routes. Cyclists will enjoy many of the routes in Coweta made popular by other century rides including the Velocity Atlanta Century, MACC One Love Century, Wilson100 and Southside Century. Rest stops will be available in Grantville, Moreland and Haralson. Technical support will be available, as well as an after-party for cyclists when returning to Newnan. For more information, visit: bikecoweta.com/rockroad .
Rock and Road Festival
April 15, Noon
The “Rock and Road Festival” presented by Bike Coweta will be held Saturday afternoon on the South Court Square in downtown Newnan. The event, scheduled from noon to 9 p.m., will feature vendors and several bands, including Doug Kees, Leonard Washington, and Cosmic Charlie - an Athens-based Grateful Dead cover band. The free event is open to the public. Downtown Newnan will be closed to all motorized vehicles during the all-day event. For more information, visit: bikecoweta.com/rockroad .
Soapbox Derby
April 15, 2 p.m.
Join the Coweta Foundation as they host the Rock & Road Soap Box Derby to benefit the Coweta Foundation, Bridging the Gap and Newnan Boys & Girls Club.
A Midsummer's Night Dream
Newnan / April 15, 7 p.m.
Midsummer Night's Dream, Directed by Dale Lyles, will be performed at the McRitchie-Hollis Museum, located at 74 Jackson Street, on April 15 at 7 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the McRitchie-Hollis Museum or online through the Souther Arc Dance Center website or Facebook page. Get your tickets soon, limited seating!