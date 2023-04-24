Want to add an event? Email news@newnan.com
Newnan
Self-Defense Class for Women
April 27, 6 p.m.
Join the Newnan Carnegie Library and Holly Reese, founder of Warrior Defenders, for a self-defense class for women. Learn how to defend yourself in dangerous situations in this free class. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.
Newnan
Lunch & Learn at the Carnegie
April 28, 11:30 a.m.
Join the Newnan Carnegie Library and the Newnan Carnegie Library Foundation for another exciting free lunchtime program. Bring a lunch with you as we welcome Mike Brown, local author and president of Hometown Novel Writers Association. He will discuss the motivational background for his writing, publishing opportunities, challenges today, the value of leaving a lasting legacy, and his forthcoming new book, “The Last Laird of Sapelo.” The doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins promptly at noon. Online registration is required for this event. Visit the Newnan Carnegie Library website calendar page to sign up. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.
Newnan
Tween Craft- Macramé Plant Hanger
April 28, 4- 5:30 p.m.
Come to the Carnegie for a free, fun-filled time making small macramé plant holders. One small pot is included. This craft is intended for ages 8 years and up with a caregiver, but teens are also welcome. Spaces are limited, so register early. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.
Newnan
Carnegie Cinema Presents “Murder in Coweta County”
April 28, 6:30 - 9 p.m.
The City of Newnan, in recognition of Georgia Cities Week, is hosting a movie screening of "Murder in Coweta County," one of Coweta County's favorite movies, starring Andy Griffith and Johnny Cash, at the Newnan Carnegie Library. The producer, Dick Atkins, will speak before the film to the audience about the creation of the film. Candy, popcorn, and water will be provided. Space is limited, so register before arrival. The film is not rated but contains frightening and intense scenes, alcohol and smoking, violence, profanity, and nudity. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.
Newnan
Suicide Awareness 5K Run
April 29, 8 a.m.
Help Coweta Family Connection host more suicide prevention trainings around Coweta County by sponsoring the East Coweta High School Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy 5K Run for Suicide Awareness. Funds raised will provide Suicide Intervention trainings in Coweta County and other Suicide Prevention Awareness efforts. For more information cowetafamilyconnection@gmail.com .
Senoia
Senoia Farmers Market
April 29, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Senoia Farmers Market, located at 40 Travis St., is a community-oriented marketplace located in the town of Senoia, Georgia. The market features a variety of local farmers, food producers, artisans, and craftsmen who come together to sell their goods and connect with the community. The market takes place every Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., from March to December. At the Senoia Farmers Market, you can find a wide selection of fresh produce, including fruits and vegetables, herbs, and flowers. There are also local food producers selling homemade baked goods, jams and jellies, honey, and other artisanal products. The market also features handmade crafts, such as pottery, jewelry, and textiles. In addition to shopping, the Senoia Farmers Market offers a variety of community events and activities. Visitors can enjoy live music, food trucks, and other family-friendly activities. The market is a popular gathering place for locals and visitors and provides a vibrant and engaging atmosphere for anyone looking to connect with the Senoia community and support local businesses.
Newnan
Coweta Master Youth Fishing Rodeo
April 29, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The Coweta Youth Fishing Rodeo is sponsored by the Coweta County Extension/4-H Georgia, the Department of Natural Resources, Welcome Farms and Newnan-Coweta Jaycees.
The rodeo is open to kids in Pre-K through 5th grade, and adult supervision is required.
No fishing license is required, but participants must be able to hold a fishing pole; adults may assist in baiting hook and casting. There is a 10-fish limit and three pole limit per person. Bring your own fishing equipment and bait, no live minnows or shiners. Suggested baits are chicken livers, hotdogs, blood baits, cheese or dough balls. Pond is stocked with catfish for the rodeo. You must keep what you catch. The weigh-in will take place at noon and winners will be announced at 12:30 p.m. Participants must be present to win. Categories include Total Pounds, Heaviest Fish and Longest Fish. Welcome Farms is located at 334 Welcome to Sargent Road. Gates open at 8 a.m. Do not arrive early. Concessions and restrooms will be available on premises. Call 770-254-2620 for more information.
Newnan
Sound Journey
April 29, 10-11 a.m.
Join the Newnan Carnegie Library and Sarah Leatherman for a journey of sound healing. We will work through some guided breath-work practices to help center and focus the mind, followed by an immersion of sound allowing you to drift into a meditative state. Relaxation and focusing on the sound can have a calming effect, bring you more into the present moment, and help to create a deeper relationship with Self. Instruments you will experience include crystal bowls, Tibetan bowls, gongs, koshi chimes, seed chimes, and thunder sticks. Participants are welcome to bring props or yoga mats to sit or lay on. Some supplies will be available for use. For more information or for help with registration, call the Carnegie at 770-683-1347.
Newnan
Young Artists are holding their Annual Art Exhibition
April 29, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
The Young Artists are holding their annual Art Exhibition on Saturday, April 29, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Harriet Alexander Art House Upstairs, located at 31 Hospital Road. Lunch and a food truck have been added to the festivities this year. Come out to support these young artists.