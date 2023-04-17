Want to add an event? Email news@newnan.com
Newnan
NTC Academy's “Once Upon a Mattress: Youth Edition”
April 20-21, 7:30 p.m.
Many moons ago in a far-off place, Queen Aggravain decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride. Princesses came from far and wide to win the hand of the prince, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the Queen. That is, until the "shy" swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, showed up. Would she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test, marry her prince, and help Lady Larkin and Sir Harry to the altar? This lively spin on the classic tale “The Princess and the Pea” provides side-splitting shenanigans. After all, a princess is a delicate thing. Newnan Theatre Company’s Academy of Theatre Arts offers musical theater classes for middle school and elementary students. This performance-based class welcomes all levels of experience. The performance will take place at the Wadsworth Auditorium, located at 25 Jefferson St. For more information, call NTC at 770-683-6282 or visit www.newnantheatre.org .
Newnan
NTC Presents: “Meteor Shower”
April 20-23, 8 p.m./ 3 p.m. Sunday matinee
Corky and Norm are excited to host Gerald and Laura at their home in the valley outside Los Angeles to watch a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower. But as the stars come out and the conversation gets rolling, it becomes clear that Gerald and Laura might not be all that they appear to be. Over the course of a crazy, starlit dinner party, the wildly unexpected occurs. The couples begin to flirt and insanity reigns. For more information, call NTC at 770-683-6282 or visit www.newnantheatre.org .
Newnan
Ready…Set... LINC!
April 21, 4-8 p.m.
Come to the LINC Trailhead at the Newnan Centre, located at 1515 Lower Fayetteville Road, for an afternoon filled with activities for the whole family, plus vendors and a Battle of the Bands.
Senoia
Alive After Five
April 21, 5 - 9 p.m.
Join us for local shopping, dining, artisan vendors, family friendly activities and live music! Senoia Alive After Five is a community event that takes place in the town of Senoia, Georgia. The event is held on the third Friday of every month from 5- 9 p.m. During this time, the downtown area of Senoia comes alive with music, food, drinks, and various activities for all ages. The event features live music performances by local musicians, food trucks, and vendors selling handmade crafts, jewelry, and artwork. During Senoia Alive After Five, many of the shops and restaurants in the downtown area stay open late, offering special deals and discounts. Visitors can browse the boutiques, antique stores, and gift shops while sipping on wine or enjoying a cold beer.
Grantville
Fantastic Friday Art Class and Game night
April 21, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
92 Post st Grantville Ga
Calling all artists of Grantville: Come paint with us! If you don't know how to paint, draw or color, that's OK! It's just for fun and it's free! We'll also have board games, card games and more all for families to play. Come out and spend your Friday night having the best time there is to be had in our city. The Grumpy Pig will be on site to provide everyone with food to go along with the fun.
Senoia
Senoia Farmers Market
April 22, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Senoia Farmers Market, located at 40 Travis St., is a community-oriented marketplace located in the town of Senoia, Georgia. The market features a variety of local farmers, food producers, artisans, and craftsmen who come together to sell their goods and connect with the community. The market takes place every Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., from March to December. At the Senoia Farmers Market, you can find a wide selection of fresh produce, including fruits and vegetables, herbs, and flowers. There are also local food producers selling homemade baked goods, jams and jellies, honey, and other artisanal products. The market also features handmade crafts, such as pottery, jewelry, and textiles. In addition to shopping, the Senoia Farmers Market offers a variety of community events and activities. Visitors can enjoy live music, food trucks, and other family-friendly activities. The market is a popular gathering place for locals and visitors and provides a vibrant and engaging atmosphere for anyone looking to connect with the Senoia community and support local businesses.
Newnan
Abby’s Angel’s Rainbow Run and Family Fun Day
April 22, 9 a.m.
Our special day will be back at the Coweta County Fairgrounds. Abby's Angels Rainbow Run and Family Fun Day, is a fundraising event to celebrate the colorful life of Abby Bacho. We host a 5K run and walk, followed by an enjoyable time of games and food as a thank you to the community for their contributions to the foundation. Your contributions are used to help support 52 Abby's Closets in schools offering school supplies, share awareness and education about safe and responsible teen driving and the dangers of distracted driving of any kind. Share awareness and education about giving the greatest gift of all through organ donation, and support child grief services through Kate's Club meetings in Coweta County. (www.katesclub.org)
Your support also funds six $1,000 college scholarships awarded annually emphasizing teen safe driving awareness. This is a day that Abby's life is celebrated and remembered.
Newnan
Spring Market
April 22, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Resurrection Lutheran Church is having a Spring Market on April 22 from 10 to 4 at our property, 1250 Lora Smith Rd, Newnan, GA, featuring 25 local craft venders, Hearts and Homes dog adoptions, a children's craft corner, open mic performances, vintage and character cars, including Scooby-Doo's Mystery Machine, Lighting McQueen and a Jurassic Park Jeep and raffle drawings for items donated by the venders, with proceeds going toward helping keep our Little Free Food Pantry full!!! We are also selling a hot dog lunch on site.
Newnan
Fashion Faux Paw Fashion Show and Brunch
April 22, 10:30 a.m.
This is a seriously fun opportunity to take in some spring fashion, plus brunch AND help out a lot of dogs and cats at the same time! The folks at the Newnan-Coweta Humane Society work extremely hard to care for the lost and unwanted pets of our community. Now let's give them a helping hand! Purchase your ticket to this unique event. Tickets on sale at the McRitchie-Hollis Museum and online at Eventbrite by February 28th.
See models sashay down the red carpet sporting fresh spring fashions. Emily Westergreen of Underground Runway is coordinating the fashion show! Enjoy a quiche and champagne brunch in the garden after the show. Live music! SILENT AUCTION TOO!! Come on Newnan-Coweta -- let's show the Humane Society some love and support this spring!
Grantville
Family night/ Movie Night
April 22, 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
329 Griffin St Grantville Ga
It's time for our monthly family night at the park. We're teaming up with the Kiwanis club this time around. We got live music from Jerry Schutjer and Dwayne Cook. We got bounce houses ready. We'll have face painting, horse shoes , corn hole, a cake walk and many other children's activities. WE ALSO WILL HAVE THE GEORGIA REPTILE SOCIETY ONSITE WITH SNAKES, LIZARDS AND OTHER ANIMALS IM SURE YOULL LOVE TO SEE 👀. We'll have two food trucks for your dinner purchases Red's Grub Shack and Christo's Pizzeria are back! At dark we will be watching The Lion King 🦁 so bring a chair blanket or pillow and come relax under the stars for a fun filled evening in Grantville, Ga
Newnan
NICU Parent Club presents the 2023 Rock-a-Thon
May 6, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
We are going to come together on Saturday May 6th, 2023 at Foundation- 6 Perry Street Newnan, Ga 30263 from 11-3 as a community for a fun filled day celebrating these amazing babies and families, laughing, competing for prizes and rocking in our rocking chairs! Food Trucks! Family Fun! NPC exists to provide a sense of hope to our peers during one of the most stressful times in their lives. NICU Parent Club is a peer led support group made up of families that have all experienced a NICU journey. We work together to help one another and advocate for families that expect to, are going through or have already been through the NICU in any capacity. We believe that "Helping is Healing." Text "Rockathon" to 33100 for more info, to register, to donate or to purchase T-shirts!