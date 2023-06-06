The Newnan-Coweta Art Association (NCAA) has selected Bette Schumann as its featured “Artist of the Month” for June. Mrs. Schumann’s art will be featured in the entryway to Newnan City Hall until July.
Following in her professional artist father’s footsteps, and after raising five children, Mrs. Schumann is pursuing her love of painting. Beginning in graphic design and decoratively painting furniture, she now works almost exclusively in oil on canvas or linen.
Her style is somewhere between realism and impressionism. She has won several prestigious awards, has been represented by several galleries, has had a painting chosen to hang in the Georgia State Capital Building, and is a member of The Newnan-Coweta Art Association and the Portrait Society of America.
NCAA’s general meetings are held the third Monday of each month (from August through May) at the Harriet Alexander Art Center on Hospital Road at 7 p.m. An art demonstration is presented each month. Visitors and new members are always welcome.