20230607 Schumann.JPG

Bette Schumann

The Newnan-Coweta Art Association (NCAA) has selected Bette Schumann as its featured “Artist of the Month” for June. Mrs. Schumann’s art will be featured in the entryway to Newnan City Hall until July.

Following in her professional artist father’s footsteps, and after raising five children, Mrs. Schumann is pursuing her love of painting. Beginning in graphic design and decoratively painting furniture, she now works almost exclusively in oil on canvas or linen.