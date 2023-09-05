20230902 Salvation Army Pantry.jpg

South State Bank Senior Personal Banker Angela Hudson and Mike Ferrante stand with a Salvation Army barrel placed in the bank’s lobby for June.

 Photo courtesy Salvation Army Service Center

Most people identify the Salvation Army as one of the first international charitable organizations to respond to disaster relief.

Locally, it is best known for its thrift store, which receives donations of slightly used clothing and household items. The center also provides assistance with rent, medicine and utility bills.