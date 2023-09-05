Most people identify the Salvation Army as one of the first international charitable organizations to respond to disaster relief.
Locally, it is best known for its thrift store, which receives donations of slightly used clothing and household items. The center also provides assistance with rent, medicine and utility bills.
However, the Salvation Army Service Center also hosts a food pantry and receives donations of shelf stable food items, toiletries, medicines and other sundry items.
The pantry is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The food is distributed in boxes with easy-to-prepare complete meals. The center averages 25-30 boxes per month.
After learning that the pantry couldn’t fulfill the needs each month, Advisory Board Member Mike Ferrante decided to do something to alleviate these shortages.
“Our local food insecurity issue was increasing,” Ferrante said.
The idea of a monthly collection program was born under the slogan “Fill the Food Pantry.” It was discussed and accepted by the board.
Local businesses and other organizations were contacted, given an overview of the program and asked to donate for a full month, once a year, and to place collection barrels in their respective businesses.
The program was well received. If successful, this program will ensure that the food pantry is fully stocked all the time and no one will be turned away. The center soft-launched the program using South State Bank.
“They had previously used a similar system with donations from customers and employees,” Ferrante said. “Ms. Angela Hudson, also a board member, agreed to allow us to place our Salvation Army barrel in the bank’s lobby for June.”
The new program officially launched in July 2023 at Southwest Christian Church. The members contributed more than 3,000 pounds of non-perishable food items and gave cash contributions of nearly $500.
The cash is helpful to supplement missing items for each individual food box. Other local organizations have since stepped up and strategically placed the donation barrels for the months of August, September and beyond.
One company has even created a friendly internal competition among their departments.
The VFW Post 2667 & Auxiliary donated peanut butter, jelly and other items, and private donations are accepted as well.
The Newnan Center serves Coweta County and surrounding areas.
“We do not turn anyone away,” said Director Heather Durham.
If your organization would like to participate in this program, contact the center at 770-251-8181 and they will add your organization to its list for 2024.
In addition, the Salvation Army participates in the Angel Tree program at Christmas. Salvation Army volunteers can be found ringing the bell at local businesses as part of the nationwide kettle drive program in December as well.