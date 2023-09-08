Members of the Senoia Area Historical Society recently celebrated the career and achievements of Maureen Schuyler, who retired in August after 14 years as the organization's museum director.

According to society officials, Schuyler’s leadership and vigilance has been responsible for much of the progress which has resulted in the hundreds of carefully curated artifacts now displayed in the recently renovated museum known as The Carmichael House, a Gothic Revival home built in 1870 by James McKnight.