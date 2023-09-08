Members of the Senoia Area Historical Society recently celebrated the career and achievements of Maureen Schuyler, who retired in August after 14 years as the organization's museum director.
According to society officials, Schuyler’s leadership and vigilance has been responsible for much of the progress which has resulted in the hundreds of carefully curated artifacts now displayed in the recently renovated museum known as The Carmichael House, a Gothic Revival home built in 1870 by James McKnight.
Working with an elected board of directors, Schuyler helped to enlist and organize scores of volunteers, according to Lynn Horton, SAHS program chair.
She solicited and encouraged hundreds of donations, memorabilia from Coweta families that now fills the four main rooms and large entry. Schuyler also helped set up Family Files, a display of full-page newspaper articles, a small collection of books and ancient maps which provide visitors looking for local and family histories – plus genealogical research – ample opportunity to explore and learn.
“Maureen and Jim Schuyler, her husband and No. 1 museum handyman, have hung hundreds of pictures, banners, light fixtures and maps; have dusted, cleaned, moved furniture and trimmed bushes – innumerable chores that helped make the Senoia History Museum a charming and inviting place for hundreds of visitors from every state and from many foreign countries,” Horton said.
“If a docent is missing, Maureen has been the ever-ready sub, filling in so that the doors are always open on Fridays and Saturdays,” Horton added. “There is no way to calculate the number of volunteer hours this director has given. Her cheerful demeanor, her constant efficiency, organizational skills and her love for her work can be seen in every aspect of The Carmichael House.”
Nancy Roy, charter member of the SAHS, said Schuyler’s enthusiasm is infectious throughout the museum docent team.
“The museum is her passion, and her creativity shows in the exhibits she has created,” Roy said. “She spends endless hours working at the museum and donates her time to SAHS. We are fortunate she has shared this time with and for us at Senoia’s only history museum. We won’t say goodbye to her, and (we) hope she will not be a stranger.”
For more information about the museum or the SAHS, visit www.senoiaareahistoricalsociety.org or the Senoia Welcome Center on Main Street, or stop by the museum on 6 Couch St. on Friday or Saturday between 1-4 p.m. to tour the museum and apply for membership.