20230401 Interact Club.jpg
Photo by Wyatt Welden

Members of the Interact Club of Newnan High School recently visited the Newnan Rotary Club to showcase their accomplishments over the past year, which totaled approximately 225 service hours.

The Club participated in numerous community service projects such as providing hygiene bags for the Samaritan Clinic, shopping for Christmas Child, Trunk of Treat, homecoming window painting, raised $300 for Polio eradication through daily briefings about the persons of Polio made during morning announcements.