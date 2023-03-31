Members of the Interact Club of Newnan High School recently visited the Newnan Rotary Club to showcase their accomplishments over the past year, which totaled approximately 225 service hours.
The Club participated in numerous community service projects such as providing hygiene bags for the Samaritan Clinic, shopping for Christmas Child, Trunk of Treat, homecoming window painting, raised $300 for Polio eradication through daily briefings about the persons of Polio made during morning announcements.
Interact also created “Valentines for Veterans” and delivered them to the VFW Post, shopped and stuffed Easter Eggs for Boy’s and Girl’s Club Easter Egg hunt, created keychain gifts and wrote letters to every Newnan High School staff member, from custodian to administration.
The group also attended the Rotary District 6900 Interact Conference and were the beneficiaries of donated school supplies.
Interact Chairs Michelle Freeman and Amber Steele praised the students for their consistent contributions to making Newnan a better place.
Interact is a partner of Rotary International for students who uphold the mission of Rotary – provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.
Members range in age from 12 to 18 and focus on service projects locally and around the world.