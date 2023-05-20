As Memorial Day approaches, the Newnan Rotary Club installed its annual service project Saturday morning, remembering and honoring those killed in action from Coweta County.
Approximately 110 crosses installed feature the names of local fallen soldiers, spanning from World War I to present day.
These crosses will be placed throughout the downtown Newnan area, including the Court Square, Veterans Park, Justice Center, Wadsworth Auditorium, Oak Hill Cemetery and the Public Safety Complex.
In 2021, the crosses were constructed from PVC boards donated by building material and supplies dealers Barnett and Cheeves. Rotary member Laurie Pope said the idea was a mutual goal between himself and former Rotary club president Garnett Reynolds.
The crosses were then assembled with the help of Bill Headley and Robert Aulicky and then sent to Matt Cone at Downtown Sign Shop who inscribed the names of the fallen.
The project was described as “cathartic” for Pope. The Army veteran said it’s a project the community can be proud of.
“People don’t die until you stop remembering them,” he said. “As long as we do this, we keep their memories alive.”