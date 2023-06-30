Members of the Rotary Club of Newnan were recently honored at the club’s annual “Changing of the Guard” event.
The ceremony was held at the Newnan Train Depot and catered by The Varsity. The event recognized outgoing club president John Thrasher and incoming club president Kevin Barbee
Barbee was awarded the President’s Cup, which recognizes Rotarians who “go above and beyond” in their service to the club with a minimum of two years of membership.
Also recognized was Jay Boren, who received the Brigadier General Robin G. Tornow Service Above Self Award.
This award is given to a Rotarian who has not only gone above and beyond serving in the club, but who has also done so outside of Rotary in their community.
Courtney Jimmerson was recognized with the Rookie Rotarian Award. This award is given to a new
Rotarian with one year or less service to the club that has gone above and beyond with service to the club.
This year, the club introduced The Steele Freeman Outstanding Leadership Award for members of the Interact Club.
Named after Newnan High School Interact Club founders, Amber Steele and Michelle Freeman, the award will be given annually to a junior interactor who has been a standout. This year’s winner was Cole Murphy.
Recognized for one full year of service were Brent Blankenship, Meredith Brunen, Courtney Jimerson, Chris Thomas, Mike Rohling, Evan Horton and Jonathan Watkins. Matt Sapp and Stephen Brown were recognized for five years. Carol Moore was honored for 10 years. Gerald Kemp and Cathy Wright were recognized for 15 years.
Those honored for over 20 years of service were John Thrasher, Gene Vineyard, Bill Carter, Scott Matthews, Martha Ann Parks, Laurie Pope, George Siggins, Lynn Smith, Steve Huster, Otis Jones, Bill Headley, Rhodes Shell, Theo Mann and Ray DuBose.
Next year, the Newnan Rotary Club will celebrate its 100th year of service in the community.