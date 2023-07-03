Robert Kelley, a 15-year-old rising 10th grader at Northgate High School recently attended the
Robert Kelley, a 15-year-old rising 10th grader at Northgate High School recently attended the
Department of Georgia's 81st Annual VFW Convention in Macon to receive the John F. Gwizdak Heroic Youth Award.
This award is given to youth who have performed specific good deeds and are good examples of citizenship and community service in action with deep patriotism.
Kelley is active in his Boy Scout Troop as a troop guide and instructor for the new Scout program.
He participated in Wreaths Across America placing wreaths on veterans' graves at Oak Hill Cemetery, and taking part in the ceremony at the Veterans Park along with his Scout troop and his JROTC Cadet mates.
Kelley spoke at the Gold Star Luminary Ceremony honoring the families left behind. On Memorial Day weekend he escorted his grandfather to place flags on veterans’ graves. Kelley and his grandfather took turns saying each veteran's name out loud and praying for their families. He participated in the VFW Buddy Poppy distribution to the community where donations were collected to support local veterans.
He took pride in explaining the meaning of the poppy and how the funds are used, according to Janet Alford with the VFW.
At the Memorial Day ceremony, he stood guard in his Boy Scout uniform and the Sea Cadets at the Poppy table. After the ceremony, he assisted with serving the community at a luncheon at the Coweta Veterans Club.
Kelley comes from a long line of Air Force Veterans whose influence has made an impression on him.
“He is quick to help veterans where and when needed; he gives freely without complaint, nor does he seek recognition; he has a heart of gold and has proven to be a great role model for others,” Alford said.