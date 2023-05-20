“The only thing that these two movies have in common is that there’s a black man and a white man,” Director Calmatic said about his remake of the 1992 minor classic White Men Can’t Jump. “Other than that, it’s a completely different story – different characters, different goals for the characters. It’s just a whole new story, a whole new twist, a whole remix of the original.”
I suppose “remix” is a hip way to apologize to fans if this reboot doesn’t live up to the original. And matching or exceeding Ron Shelton’s winning 1992 film would be difficult, if not impossible. After all, Shelton was a master of the sports dramedy, nearly perfecting the subgenre with 1988’s Bull Durham, a peerless depiction of minor-league baseball.
Shelton’s knack for making movies about sports continued with “Jump,” an edgy mix of authentic street balling and the racial trends of the time. Shelton, in a sense, was the original remixing DJ, putting Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson together in a sweaty, athletic bromance like few others to grace the screen. And at that time, the film felt fresh, like a spirited combination of concepts that worked perfectly back in the 1970s when the likes of now disgraced Bill Cosby and the late Robert Culp made a convincing duo.
But the magic to Shelton’s approach to the material was that he started first with the sport before bringing in the melodrama surrounding it. Calmatic may call this version “a whole new twist, a whole remix,” but, instead, he’s retained the weakest parts of the source inspiration, and to borrow a phrase from Robert Culp, who I interviewed many, many years ago, “jacked up the title.”
In Calmatic’s version, multi-platinum recording artist Jack Harlow makes his feature film debut as Jeremy, a former b-ball star hobbled by knee injuries. During the day, he tries to train prospective players while peddling his line of sports drinks.
Meanwhile, another hooper named Kamal (Sinqua Walls) is coping with life away from the game as he works a job as a delivery man. Kamal’s basketball career was derailed when he was arrested for fighting with a heckler after a big championship game. Years later, he lives with his girl Imani (Teyana Taylor) and their son. His loving, supportive father, Benji (the late Lance Reddick), has had a stroke and now resides in a care facility.
A chance meeting between Kamal and Jeremy sets them on an inevitable path to on-court redemption. When money troubles hit them, they hustle for the entrance fee to a two-on-two tournament that will net them some much-needed scratch. Like Shelton’s film, we see a series of street games with similar comedic results.
Fans expecting good basketball play should look elsewhere. While Harlow and Walls might be good ballers, their on-court exploits are less than thrilling. Remember, Snipes and Harrelson convinced us they were real players and that part of their performances involved credibly hooping.
And while Taylor and Laura Harrier deliver sturdy work as the partners for Kamal and Jeremy, their performances do not replace Rosie Perez playing Gloria, Harrelson’s better half in Shelton’s film. Gloria’s ambition was to land a place on the TV game show Jeopardy. As she rattled off random facts and figures while studying for her game, the boys learned how to play team basketball (there is no “I” in team, after all).
This two-game narrative, which also contained a gambling/mobster subplot, worked in a way that might only have been repeated had the original cast returned for a sequel. But Calmatic, who directed another remake or remix of “House Party” to less than stellar reviews earlier this year, can’t make his “White Men Can’t Jump” feel like anything other than a lesser than remake that fails to understand what made the original work.
Still, I enjoyed much of the playful banter between Kamal and Jeremy, even if it felt forced and false in places. Contributing performances add chuckles, with Myles Bullock and Vince Staples playing two friends acting as the comic relief.
And watching Reddick perform while sitting in a wheelchair was arresting. Despite his shocking death at 60 in March, I don’t think he was wheelchair-bound when this movie was made. So, seeing the great actor in this role seems somehow prophetic and a little bit eerie.
The movie remake is so typical these days that viewers have come to expect it. Next week, we’ll see Disney’s big-budgeted live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.” No property, not even an Oscar winner, is safe. But in reimagining a story or film is tricky business, and director Calmatic’s second attempt to crack the code in 2023 is another flat, unceremonious remix.