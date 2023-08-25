Golda
“Golda” is an artfully made but terribly grim picture. The film is a biographical sketch of Prime Minister Golda Meir, the “Iron Lady of Israel.”
“There is something very deceptive about childhood memories.” In discussing how he approached directing “Golda,” filmmaker Guy Nattiv revealed his personal connection to the story. Nattiv was just three months old on October 6, 1973, when the sirens rang out in Tel Aviv. It was Yom Kippur, the nation’s holiest day of the year.
So started the 19-day conflict dubbed the “Yom Kippur War.” This test for Israel’s first woman prime minister proved to be her political undoing. The battles cost 2,500 Israeli lives, 3,500 Syrians, and countless Egyptian souls. In revisiting his family memories and directing “Golda,” Nattiv goes beyond the unreliable memory elements that he attributed to a “sensory experience” of “sight, sound or smell.”
The script by Nicholas Martin (see 2016’s “Florence Foster Jenkins”) approaches history with what appears to be unflinching honesty. In the aftermath of the war, the Agranat Commission was established, which investigated mistakes made by the government. While it cleared Meir of wrongdoing, her legacy was forever tarnished.
“Golda” helps viewers understand her decision-making process while also making us appreciate the unique position occupied by a cancer-ridden, 75-year-old grandmother and besieged world leader.
Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren plays Meir. The decision to cast Mirren, who is not Jewish, was controversial. But Meir’s grandson embraced the choice. Mirren, who is always fantastic, performs under a significant amount of make-up and prosthetics. She certainly looks the part, but the performance matches the visuals.
But Liev Schreiber doesn’t benefit from the picture’s handling of Henry Kissinger. Schreiber’s portrayal of the former United States Secretary of State is perfectly fine. Still, since the film cuts between old film of Kissinger and the actor, I was distracted by the continuing reminder that I was watching a representation.
Nattiv uses old footage of Meir and others mixing in images created for the movie. This “Forrest Gump” approach works for the most part, particularly when Mirren is digitally inserted into the frame. But the reliance on the technique kept pulling me out of the narrative, making the film feel like a dramatic recreation in a documentary.
But despite these periodic disruptions, “Golda” educates viewers on the events of the time. And the production is finely tuned in every respect. Mirren’s appearance is more than a high-end mask; little details like her nicotine-stained fingers and hair are intricately recreated to avoid the film becoming an overly “wiggy” affair. It’s, at first, uncanny and odd, but because Mirren is so committed to the character, her performance rises above mimicry.
And the fine details are captured by cinematographer Jasper Wolf. I complained about his low-light camera work on last year’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” but here he’s delivering a much more assured collection of intimate images. The film is beautifully shot, melding excellently with Mirren’s enactment.
Director Nattiv, who won the Oscar in 2019 for his live-action short film “Skin,” has proven capable of handling complex feature projects. “Golda” is something of a catharsis for him as he explores his own past experiences. The film also helps rebuild Meir’s legacy in a richly rewarding and educational way.
The Hill
Screenwriter Angelo Pizzo (see “Rudy” and “Hoosiers”) shares writing duties on “The Hill,” a sturdy but square account of baseball player Rickey Hill. The film has all the elements of a thrilling sports film, but the focus drifts too far away from the game that could provide much of the dramatic momentum.
The conventionally told story follows Hill (Colin Ford) as he chases his dream to play in the big leagues. Despite having a degenerative spine disorder and requiring braces on his legs as a child, Hill preserves and develops his instinctive hitting talents. We meet him as a youngster hitting rocks with sticks. He’s got an eye for the ball and longs to take the field.
Hill’s Baptist preacher father, James (Dennis Quaid), refuses to allow him to play organized ball, but this doesn’t stop the boy. James is rightly worried that his son’s condition will be aggravated by the physical activity and cripple the boy. As the years pass, Hill becomes a high school star, but a debilitating injury threatens his professional future.
Because the narrative covers so many years of Hill’s life, much exposition is required to connect the dots. Instead of seeing Hill train against his father’s wishes, we get a lot of overly dramatic family conflicts. While there are a couple of lump-in-the-throat moments, there are way too many subplots shoehorned in that serve to tick the sentimental boxes.
There’s a love story, a tale about a local businessman (played by country singer Randy Houser) who supports Hill, and various clichéd rivalries on the field. The movie should have limited the scope and concentrated on a single moment in Hill’s life. And to a certain extent, we get that epiphany in an extended try-out toward the end of the picture. But by then, I suspect many viewers will have checked out.
This handsomely made film was shot in Georgia and does carry an undeniably inspiring message. Early sequences capture the feel of the time and Hill’s hard-scrabble upbringing. But the movie’s antiquated structure and insistence on relying on clumsy exposition when it should show us how Hill overcame the odds proves to be its undoing.
Quaid is solid in the dad role, and familiar faces (like a nice appearance late in the narrative by Scott Glenn) help to maintain interest. Braves ace John Smoltz has a fun extended cameo in the film’s conclusion, but his character’s connection is undercut somewhat because the scenes appear to have been shot outside the presence of the rest of the cast.
The shame here is that Pizzo, the man who penned perhaps the greatest sports film ever made, can’t figure out how to punch up the overly ham-fisted material in a way that recaptures a little of that “Hoosiers” magic.