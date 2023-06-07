The problem with the Transformers franchise is the Transformers.
Starting out as a Hasbro toy line in the 1980s, the Hot Wheels-adjacent collection of characters was “more than meets the eye.” The “more” was related to how, at first, the toy appears to be a car or truck and then, with some manipulation, transforms into a robot.
The success of the product was in its interactivity. A child could make the truck into something completely different and then change it back to a simple vehicle endlessly. And a kid could carry the car around, knowing that it was a robot in disguise.
Naturally, the toy's popularity was matched by an animated television series that originally ran from 1984 through 1987. The series was accompanied by a well-received theatrical animated motion picture, “The Transformers: The Movie,” featuring the final performance by none other than Orson Welles, voicing Unicron.
The property’s enduring influence captured the attention of Steven Spielberg, who served as executive producer on 2007’s “Transformers” with glamorized action expert Michael Bay directing. For my money, “Transformers” is a high-water mark for this live-action franchise now in its seventh adaptation with “Rise of the Beasts.”
There’s apparently no way to make these films on the cheap, and “Rise of the Beasts” boasts another bloated budget of reportedly $200 million. Hopefully, the Paramount Pictures bean-counters have figured out how this movie will triple its money and get the production fully into the black. Competition is thick, with “Across the Spider-Verse” likely to have a stellar second weekend and “The Flash” up next week.
The good news is that “Rise of the Beasts” isn’t a bad “Transformers” film. It’s a sequel to 2018’s entertaining and successful spinoff “Bumblebee.” What’s confounding is that since “Rise” is set in 1994, its place in the series canon seems incongruous. Is this a reboot? Inquiring minds want to know.
I’d call “Rise” a reboot that builds on the goodwill generated by “Bumblebee” while bringing into the fold the franchise’s variant “Beast Wars.” And to that end, “Rise” opens on a planet inhabited by Maximals, robots with animal-like characteristics. Bizarrely, this planet resembles Earth with jungles and vegetation.
If this is the homeworld of a race of robots, why does organic life co-exist with machines? No matter, sophisticated narratives have never been this franchise’s strong suit. I suppose I’ll get emails telling me they are time-traveling transformers who hop from planet to planet or something. Still, I doubt that too many viewers will care about their origins or logical continuity.
When the Maximals are visited by the evil Unicron (voiced by Colman Domingo), an enormous planet-devouring robotic entity, the Maximal leader Apelinq (voice of David Sobolov) sends Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman lending his pipes) to prehistoric Earth with the treasured Transwarp Key. Without the key, Unicron becomes trapped, although, for some reason, he can send his minions, led by the evil Scourge (Peter Dinklage in voice performance), after the treasured object.
And after thousands of years, part of the key is activated by an ambitious and inquisitive prospective archeologist named Elena Wallace (“Judas and the Black Messiah” star Dominque Fishback). The activation sends out a beacon attracting Scourge and his crew.
Meanwhile, Optimus Prime (the classic voice of Peter Cullen) and the other marooned Autobots see this key as a way to transport them back to their home planet of Cybertron. The race is on to take possession of the precious article and to keep Unicron from visiting Earth and devouring it.
Along the way, Mirage (Pete Davidson, voicing the character in what he’s described as Jim Carrey’s The Mask meets Bugs Bunny) befriends a human named Noah Diaz (“In the Heights” star Anthony Ramos). Diaz is a former soldier with electronics skills. But he’s unable to find work, and his little brother suffers from sickle cell anemia, making routine healthcare difficult. Diaz turns to crime to raise much-needed funds but realizes that criminal life isn’t for him.
Mirage pitches Noah to Optimus Prime to steal the key from a museum where Elena works as an intern. In no time, Noah and Elena join forces traveling with the Autobots to Peru, where Elena believes the other half of the key may be located.
The remainder of the story unfolds in beautiful Peru, where the fight over the key and the future of humankind takes place.
But I opened this review by saying that the problem with the Transformers franchise is the Transformers themselves. They’re clumsy, destructive, and possessed of a one-track mind.
The once-transforming gimmick that fascinated youngsters has all but lost its luster. And the introduction of the Maximals adds more confusion than wonder.
As the leader of this beast-like group, the gorilla-like Primal is pressed into action; he literally swings from trees. These effects' weightlessness doesn’t help sell the character's credibility. After all, wouldn’t a giant robot weigh many tons? When the need arises, the robots dig into roads leaving rubble in their wake, while other times, these massive mechanical creatures seem light as a feather.
The Transformers have continuously resided on an entirely different plane of existence from that of their human counterparts. The worst example has to be the interaction between real-life astronaut Buzz Aldrin and Prime in 2011’s “Transformers: Dark of the Moon.” The disparity between the computer-generated robots and the live-action characters has been a consistent stumbling block for the believability of the human peril on display.
But, at least, in “Rise,” the action is staged mainly in uninhabited areas. While there are scenes involving property damage and injury, the body count is kept to a minimum. I did question whether it was responsible to feature police officers crashing their cars violently while pursuing Mirage and Noah in early sequences.
Not only did these scenes feel wholly unnecessary and without narrative purpose (who owns Mirage, after all), but the crashing of the cars added nothing to the story.
What does work is the interaction between Mirage and Noah. And this sets up a crowd-pleasing sequence that feels torn from a Marvel picture. The influence of the superhero blockbuster is impossible to ignore as “Rise” reaches its action-packed conclusion. And as the events swirl in a dizzying cacophony of battles and efforts to stop the arrival of Unicron, the film finds satisfying emotional moments that had my audience of diehards rejoicing.
Ultimately, it seems there’s still some gas in the Transformers tank, and the end title credits sequence promises more to come.
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” might not be a wholesale reboot of the franchise, but I can’t see how this story will connect with the films that started in 2007. Hopefully, the answer won’t involve the overused multiverse contrivance. But by setting this picture in 1994, “Rise” distinguishes itself from the clunkier franchise installments.