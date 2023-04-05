Review Rating: 4/10
Film Details:
Director: Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic
Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Kevin Michael Richardson, Khary Payton, Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, Seth Rogen
MPAA Rating: PG
Running Time: 1 hour, 32 minutes
Available in wide theatrical release
Review:
They put the word “Movie” in the title to remind viewers that this is supposed to be a feature motion picture. After enduring this leaden collection of video game references passed off as “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” I can safely say that a movie it is not.
In interviews, actor Seth Rogen (who voices Donkey Kong) was quoted as saying that the 1993 “Super Mario Bros.” is “one of the worst films ever made.” That shade is like kicking the dog. And while Rogen’s role in the new adaptation is one of the film’s better characters, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is only a marginal improvement. It’s certainly not a good film.
By shifting the production to animation from the crazed, but arguably inventive, live action that marked the 1993 box office bomb, hopes had to be high that the team at Illunination Entertainment would do for this Nintendo classic what they did for the “Despicable Me” franchise. Say what you want about that fading series of films, but the first movie was almost universally lauded.
And early on, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” feels very much like a chip off the “Minions” block. The hegemonistic Bowser (voiced by Jack Black, with his energy and personality) invades a nation of Penguins. Their attempts to repel the fire-breathing mega turtle fall utterly flat, and Bowser melts everything, enslaving the populace.
From there, the action moves to the world of humans, where brothers Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) struggle to keep their fledgling plumbing business from going underwater. When a massive leak threatens part of their community, Mario and Luigi are sucked into a pipe, spiriting them away to the fantastic world of the video games.
Separated from each other, Mario lands in a nation run by Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy). Because Peach is the only other human being in the place, she immediately embraces Mario. And when she learns of Bowser’s invasion and expanding empire, she recruits Mario to assist her in repelling the turtle army while also saving Luigi, who they assume is Bowser’s captive.
With that setup, we get an endless set of colorful, action-packed sequences leading up to the inevitable confrontation with Bowser. And while the animation is tip-top as far as computer techniques are concerned, nothing on screen is ever very clever or engaging. Gamers and fans will find some joy in spotting Easter eggs, but as a non-gamer, I found the whole thing to be inert.
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is a narrative failure. There’s little to no emotional connection between the characters and their plight, motivations, and ultimate objectives. At least, it’s a short film, clocking in at a little over 90 minutes. But even at that length, it feels utterly baggy and perfunctory.
The movie's highlight is Bowser’s bizarre musical interludes as he pines away for Princess Peach. Black, who is one half of the band Tenacious D, is great in the role. He’s so good that I was rooting for him to win. But this movie has few bright spots, and the dizzying, frenetic images blur together, producing a dull adaptation of a game franchise that has enthralled so many for decades.
There is a way to adapt a video game that builds on the goodwill associated with the source while also standing on its own. An adaptation has to start with the story first. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is a movie in name only and acts only as weak fan service that will appeal to gamers and youngsters looking for something kid-friendly at the local multiplex.