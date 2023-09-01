The Good Mother
Hilary Swank is a talent that few directors know how to utilize. As the two-time Oscar winner approaches fifty, the angular, tough-looking actress can play almost any character with an unflinching sincerity.
In “The Good Mother,” Swank plays Marissa, a boozing, grieving mother whose estranged, drug-addicted son is tragically murdered. Her thin, pinched frame and wounded gaze fit Marissa well and kept the derivative material interesting, if not entirely satisfying.
Marissa wakes up every day with a bottle nearby. She works for a local newspaper. At one time, Marissa was an excellent and productive writer. Still, these days, mired in a depressed, alcohol-induced stupor, she spends time copy-editing (a fading profession that primarily exists in journalism’s past). To her horror, a morning news meeting is interrupted by information that one of Marissa’s sons has been found murdered. Her other son, Toby, a police officer (played “Midsommar’s” Jack Reynor), breaks the tragedy to Marissa, and the two identify the body.
Toby promises Marissa that he will investigate the crime. And Marissa slinks off, looking for another drink in a nearby watering hole. But she’s approached by Paige (“Ready Player One” star Olivia Cooke), who tells her she’s pregnant with Marissa’s deceased son’s baby. Reluctantly, Marissa warms up to the girl, and when drug dealers come looking for a missing brick of drugs, the two women work together to uncover the truth behind the crime.
Dangers lurk around every corner as Paige reveals to Marissa a deep level of corruption in the community. Can Marissa’s investigative journalist skills get answers? Or will she and Paige become two more victims of the Fentanyl crisis?
“The Good Mother” is a direct and uncomplicated narrative that telegraphs its plot twist. The unsettling conclusion may frustrate some viewers, but I found it consistent with Swank’s gritty approach to her character. But if it weren’t for the three leads, “The Good Mother” would be forgettable.
This movie raises the question: What’s a director to do with a unique actress like Swank? Here, her concerted effort melded well with Cooke’s work on the project. And I bought her character’s strained relationship with her son Toby. Reynor, who is mainly one-note here, does provide initially relatable everyman qualities that are in keeping with the somewhat haunting ending.
Swank’s presence in anything is welcomed; she gives a small production an expected bump. Still, seeing her in something that takes more risk and stretches her talents would be good. “The Good Mother” provides Swank with a chance to look grizzled and miserable but fails to take that appearance and dour mood in a direction that moves us.
Bad Things
At first blush, “Bad Things” is a familiar bit of nasty contained horror. The story has a group of attractive young people spending a weekend at an empty hotel that just might be haunted. But writer/director Stewart Thorndike’s attempts to pervert the formula should be lauded.
When Ruthie (Gayle Rankin) inherits an old hotel from her deceased grandmother, she and three friends travel to the snowy location to spend a drunken weekend. Ruthie is fielding offers to buy the place, but her absent mother is against it. The problematic relationship with her mother has taken its toll on Ruthie, whose commitment issues extend to an exploitative relationship with her girlfriend Cal (Hari Nef) and an on-again-off-again liaison with the delicate Fran (Annabelle Dexter-Jones).
When the foursome, including the no-nonsense Maddie (Rad Pereira), begins to see ghosts milling about the place, their efforts to leave are frustrated by the weather, spotty cellphone coverage, and the lack of Uber access.
Molly Ringwald pops up, occupying an uncomfortable space. At first, Ruthie sees Ringwald’s Ms. Auerbach in video clips on her smartphone, and then later, she appears as if she’s been in the hotel the whole time. It’s eerie, to be sure, but aside from the bounce that this little film gets from seeing the 1980s teen star in vamp mode (wearing a fabulous red dress), some viewers may struggle to understand her character’s purpose.
But the off-putting madness has a method, and it was good to see Ringwald on screen in a role that takes advantage of her decade’s old former personas. If “Bad Things” had been made in the 80s, Ringwald would have made an excellent Ruthie with another former teen actress now in her fifties taking on the Ms. Auerbach role. I think this is the wink that Thorndike is giving us without altogether tipping her hand.
Ringwald’s work here is more than stunt casting. However, I have to admit that seeing her on the cast list made me want to watch the movie. Whether this is marketing or a nuanced narrative subtlety, it should work to broaden the film’s appeal.
Thordike’s script and direction will instantly remind viewers of Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining.” Reminiscent of that 1980 shocker, the camera glides along the hotel hallways and various parts of the sprawling vacant location, including a bar and empty conference areas.
Thorndike holds shots for uncomfortable seconds when others may have cut, which turns mundane moments into disquieting ones. The unpleasant ghosts representing lodgers who have died in the public accommodation through the years also owe a creepy debt to Kubrick’s adaptation of the Stephen King classic.
However, the characterizations of the four principal cast members set “Bad Things” apart from the host of imitators. These women would be right at home with the superficial social media-enhanced monsters that populated last year’s 20-something faux slasher “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” But where that film embraced the ugly, almost unwatchable low-light, shaky handheld camera and teased the possible slasher components, “Bad Things” delivers some semblance of narrative coherence.
Ultimately, both movies stretch the genre, but “Bodies Bodies Bodies” was a messy sleight of hand, whereas “Bad Things” is a more conventional horror movie. Still, Thorndike is playing with conventions, especially as the film reaches its blood-soaked ending.
“Bad Things” is an example of the growing body of Generation Z horror, where a chainsaw competes with the destructive power of emotional trauma.