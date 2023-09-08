“The Nun II” is better than the last one. I gave 2018’s “The Nun” a No Fix rating of 5 out of 10. This outing builds on the mythology of the Demon Nun, a former angel seeking to regain its wings by any means necessary.
This sequel, the ninth film in the successful “The Conjuring” Universe, takes place in 1956. The hero of the first movie, Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga), is called back into action by the Vatican to investigate the re-emergence of the Demon Nun (a frightening Bonnie Aarons). Irene’s been living a quiet life in Italy, where she’s managed somewhat to put aside her first encounter with the demon, which she thought had been destroyed.
When Irene battled the Demon Nun for the first time, she was fortunate to have the assistance of Father Burke (Demián Bichir) and a handyman named Frenchie (Jonas Bloquet). This time around, she’s mostly on her own, but in a parallel story, we learn that Frenchie now lives and works in an old monastery that has been converted into a boarding school.
Of course, it’s at this school where the trouble starts. The Demon Nun isn’t gone just yet. And Sister Irene has work to do.
“The Nun II” is another example of the spooky jump-scare genre that, when done right, produces the required amount of instant fear. But unlike a film like 1973’s Oscar-winning “The Exorcist,” the fear felt in “The Nun II” is short-lived. And while some of the Demon Nun effects are creepy, even chilling, my feelings of trepidation remained in the theater.
The thriller elements work well here, as does the developing action star Sister Irene and her relationship with “The Conjuring” Universe. The casting is clever in that Taissa Farmiga is the younger sister of “The Conjuring” star Vera Farmiga, who is the supernatural medium part of the paranormal investigative team of Ed and Lorraine Warren.
Local readers may remember that 2021’s “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” was partially shot in Coweta County, with the courthouse having a prominent role in the film. And the next installment, “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” is now in production. Franchise completists will undoubtedly want to see “The Nun II” to know where “Last Rites” might be headed.
“The Nun II” is a serviceable “Conjuring” entry that expands the mythology while continuing to build the power of its charismatic hero, Sister Irene.