Irish director Thaddeus O’Sullivan’s “The Miracle Club” is a low-key drama that showcases performances by three of the best actresses of their respective generations.
The relatable story takes place in 1967 in Ballygar, a community in Dublin. Friends Eileen (Kathy Bates), Dolly (Agnes O’Casey), and Lily (Maggie Smith) enter a talent contest with hopes of winning the top prize—a trip to the French town of Lourdes. The hope is that once they bathe in the sacred waters of Lourdes, a miracle will occur in one or all of them. But, as those skeptical of religious or supernatural solutions learn, miracles may be rare but are possible.
The friends’ plans are interrupted by the unexpected arrival of Chrissie (Laura Linney), whose mother has passed away. Chrissie was once the youngest member of their threesome, a space now occupied by Dolly. The surprise presence of Chrissie, who spent most of her life living in America, stirs up old emotional wounds that are as deep as any physical ones.
O’Sullivan makes terrific use of location as we go from Ireland to France at an agreeable, leisurely pace. And once in Lourdes, I found the visits to its famous baths entertaining (even informative) and the conversations heartfelt. Bates and Smith shine with lived-in performances that play well against Linney’s more buttoned-up, guarded portrayal of the outsider.
While the potential is there for O’Sullivan to deliver a more significant comedy of manners, the dramatic, restrained threads prevail over the broader humorous ones. For much of the film, the four women at the center of the narrative treat each other with a civil reserve punctuated by moments of tender kindness. Chrissie’s relationship with Lily is lovely, despite the tension between them.
Bates, who adopts a convincing accent for her role, gets the worst of things. Her Eileen is a bully and, in one awkward sequence, goes on an unpleasant rant that seems a little out of place. But this sequence does set up an extremely effective group discussion (a kind of impromptu therapy session) in which old demons are revealed and maturely addressed.
The problem with “The Miracle Club” is the sour tone and the inert, some would call flat, development. But there is sincerity to everything and a convincing commitment by the cast that helps to keep the film interesting over its relatively short running time.