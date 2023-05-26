Disney’s recycling of its catalog continues with the live-action remake of 1989’s animated Oscar-winner “The Little Mermaid.”
The classic story gets a modern face-lift with fresh, diverse casting and some initially stunning effects that are marred by a murky action sequence that brings the film to a befuddling conclusion. Youngsters will embrace it, and adults who grew up with the original will get nostalgic feels.
Somewhat based on the Hans Christian Andersen classic fairy tale, the 1989 movie captured family audiences with its tale of Ariel, a teen princess living in an underwater kingdom. Ariel becomes disillusioned with her solitary life under the rule of a domineering father, King Triton. And after rescuing a prince named Eric from a shipwreck, Ariel falls in love.
In an attempt to realize her emotions, she makes a deal with a sea witch named Ursula. That deal gives Ariel three days on land to convince Eric to impart upon her “true love’s kiss.” If she doesn’t get the kiss, she will become a mermaid once again and belong to Ursula forever.
This live-action version retains much of the original’s set pieces and characters. And like the 1989 adaptation, this film is a musical. But given that more than 30 years have passed since the last movie, changes have been made to some of the song lyrics.
The iconic “Kiss the Girl” tune has been modified to remove any hint that Prince Eric would force himself on Ariel. In the 1989 film, the line goes, “Possible she want you too, there is one way to ask her; it don’t take a word, not a single word; go on and kiss the girl.” But the new version has been altered: “Possible she want you too; use your words, boy, and ask her; if the time is right and the time is tonight; go on and kiss the girl.”
Whether this change was necessary depends on your view of the current social and political climate. I don’t think the change should ruffle too many feathers. But folks already angered by the casting of Atlanta, Georgia, born African American actress Halle Bailey as Ariel will find the change in the lyrics to be objectionable, I’m sure.
For her part, Bailey is delightful in the role. Her voice is lovely and on par with Jodi Benson’s vocal performance in the 1989 animated version. And Bailey’s casting is carried through the entire production, which is wholly devoid of reference to race.
White British actor Jonah Hauer-King plays Prince Eric. His mother, the Queen, is played by black actress Noma Dumezweni.
And other characters make up a colorful assortment of races and nationalities that are only divided by those who live on land and those that inhabit the ocean’s depths.
It works rather wonderfully, the way that Netflix’ “Bridgerton” gave us a world where the color of one’s skin had less importance than what is inside. Espousing this message alone is enough to encourage this casting style, as such representation, without overt and explicit reference, should resonate with our children powerfully.
It cannot be overstated that seeing an African American Ariel will empower a young girl (or even a boy) in a way that the original film did not. This message is to be celebrated.
However, “The Little Mermaid (2023)” isn’t altogether successful. The action-packed battle with Ursula is hampered by murky special effects that mask what transpires. What may have worked in the animated form doesn’t always effectively translate to live-action. Since I’ve not seen the 1989 film in years, I was confused about Ursula’s ultimate fate.
The battle itself that follows the previous movie occurs quickly, and the danger is resolved almost too cleanly. I think this is where live-action needs more tangible risk on display. The whimsical tone did not make me believe that Ariel was ever in harm's way. The special effects, too, were unconvincing.
But before that sequence, “The Little Mermaid” looked very good. Underwater sequences do lack a sense that the characters are really underwater, but the tradeoff is that bubbles and the like do not obscure these images. Compare “Aquaman,” where conversations take place in an air pocket, which I always found contrived and odd. Here, Ariel converses with her father and family without any magical trickery.
Melissa McCarthy makes a terrific Ursula, which is one of the reasons why her muddy-looking demise is so disappointing. At the same time, the characters of Sebastian (Daveed Diggs), Flounder (Jacob Tremblay), and Scuttle (Awkwafina) are handled well both visually and through spirited vocal performances. No one should be unhappy.
Oscar-winner Javier Bardem seems like an inspired choice for King Triton, but the script leaves him pretty much a cold fish. Still, that minor quibble shouldn’t affect the viewer’s enjoyment of the film, as it is Ariel’s story. Part of Bardem’s problem is that he spends most of his time looking regal and stone-faced while he debates whether to embrace Ariel’s reckless decisions or protect her. There’s very little range on display, which isn’t Bardem’s fault.
“The Little Mermaid” isn’t the best live-action adaptation of a Disney animated property, but it isn’t in the same category as “Dumbo” or even “Aladdin,” which is a blessing. However, given the beloved 1989 film, this movie doesn’t distinguish itself enough to stand fully on its own. The feeling of déjà vu is impossible to dismiss, as “The Little Mermaid (2023)” remains another example of Disney playing the old hits.