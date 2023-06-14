“The Flash” is a junky, clunky, chaotic attempt to end an uneven era of DC adaptations. Director Andy Muschietti was given the thankless task of melding together various superhero movies into one final denouement. And he should be lauded for delivering a film that is, at least, watchable.
The disaster that could have been was compounded by lead actor Ezra Miller’s erratic behavior off-screen. Miller became embroiled in a series of unpleasant incidents involving disorderly conduct, bizarre social media posts, an arrest for burglary, and allegations of grooming a child. Miller identifies as neither male nor female, adopting gender-neutral pronouns in which Miller is referred to as “they” as opposed to “he” or “her.”
Miller’s problems have been addressed through negotiated resolutions involving reduced charges and mental health treatment. They have apologized for their behavior. The crisis in Miller’s life appears to have subsided.
Still, these off-screen occurrences were enough to give Warner Bros. Pictures’ studio executives heartburn. And those concerns contributed to the delay in the release of the film, which began principal photography in 2021. Of course, “The Flash” will not likely lead to a continuation of Miller in the role, given that new leadership has taken the reigns of the DC Extended Universe (the “DCEU”). “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn, who capably revived another DC property, “The Suicide Squad,” will now chart a new future for the franchise.
So, with that controversial background, viewers finally get to see “The Flash.” Although it’s not the transcendent confluence that may have been promised, the film has moments of nostalgia that qualify as satisfying fan service, making it essential viewing for DC completists.
It’s safe to say that the comic book fan demands placed on filmmaker Muschietti, the guy who gave us the two “It” films, were always unreasonable. This excuse will help to cushion the blow to the talented director and his producer sibling Barbara Muschietti, who are hard at work on a Stephen King-inspired “It” prequel series. Sign me up for that exciting project.
“The Flash” picks up after the events of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” I’m talking about the 2021 reimagining of the failed 2017 “Justice League.” The 2017 version suffered from a director change in which Snyder stepped away from production due to a personal tragedy, and “Avengers” director Joss Whedon took over. Luckily, Snyder miraculously restored his original vision, leading to a 4-plus hour 2021 director’s cut of the epic superhero tale released on the streaming platform HBO Max.
It helps if readers do a little homework and devote time to taking in “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.” This viewing will help to provide the proper context for “The Flash.”
The speedy hero, known to the world as the Flash, can move so fast that he can phase through walls. And, as we learned in “Justice League,” he can run fast enough to travel back in time. The character was first conceived in 1940 and billed as “quicker than the rapidity of thought.”
Being so fast permitted him to enter the multiverse. This concept is all the rage these days as comic book franchises attempt to reconcile with the various cinematic incarnations of their superheroes. Therefore, in the blink of an eye, the Flash can travel to an alternate universe and visit other versions of DC characters.
By day, the Flash is the troubled Barry Allen, a brilliant young man determined to solve the murder of his mother. His father, Henry (Ron Livingston taking over the role played by Billy Crudup in “Justice League”), was convicted of the crime and now sits in prison. Barry takes a job as a forensic investigator, hoping to discover evidence that will clear his father.
But when his good friend Bruce Wayne aka Batman (Ben Affleck) cannot restore precious exculpatory video, Barry decides to travel back in time and change the past.
Naturally, this is a terrible idea. And when he enters the multiverse, Barry realizes that changing the past isn’t easy.
Miller plays two (and possibly more) versions of Barry Allen in “The Flash.” Time travel, he discovers, isn’t linear. He ends up in a completely different plane of existence, inhabited by a whole new collection of heroes and villains that threaten the fabric of the multiverse itself.
This gimmick allows the writers and producers to lard up the story with a host of former actors from previous adaptations. And there’s no end to the worlds that could be visited.
Principal among those actors is Michael Keaton, who steps back into the cape and cowl after a 30-year hiatus. And he’s a breath of fresh air. Fans will want a standalone feature with this older, jaded Batman, who still has an assortment of wonderful toys.
Because Barry has broken the multiverse, we get the return of Kryptonian supervillain General Zod (Michael Shannon). Zod, who was previously played to perfection by Terence Stamp in 1980’s “Superman II,” was given another go in Snyder’s pretty darned good “Man of Steel.” But in “The Flash,” because Barry manipulated the timeline, Superman is not on hand to combat and stop the General from carrying out his wicked plan.
If Zod succeeds, planet Earth’s human inhabitants will cease to exist. The question hanging about is: where is Superman? Keaton’s Batman has never heard of the guy, nor Kal-El or Clark Kent, for that matter. But after doing a little Internet sleuthing, they discover that another Kryptonian might be living among us, held captive in Russia.
If there’s one new character that might make another appearance in the James Gunn DCEU, it has to be Supergirl (Sasha Calle). This rough and emotionally damaged hero will charm and intrigue viewers. Still, since she’s not the lead in “The Flash,” we don’t see enough of her to know how a standalone Supergirl adventure might work. After all, the 1984 attempt to bring her to the big screen was unsuccessful.
Calle is terrific in the role of the woman of steel who derives her power from our sun. And her help is needed to battle Zod and his army. An all-out war is all but ensured.
“The Flash” is a mashup of potentially epic proportions. It bites off more than it can chew, almost devolving into a goofy parody.
I won’t spoil the cameo appearances, but they are aplenty. In throwing caution to the winds and including a little of everything DC, the film becomes unwieldy and unhinged in its conclusion. This shotgun approach will take viewers out of the story and feel like a trip down memory lane instead of a cohesive narrative about Barry’s quest to bring back his mother and restore his father’s good name.
In growing ever bigger and wider, “The Flash” loses its focus to a detrimental degree. And because Gunn has promised to start the franchise anew, it is as though this is something of a last hurrah. That’s perfectly fine, but it hardly makes for great cinema.
Miller’s performance is solid, even though his off-screen problems will likely make it hard to root for his Barry Allen. Subtle and not-so-subtle jokes fail to resolve this dilemma. Despite his apparent commitment to the role, Miller is a tainted presence in this picture. Starting over is probably a good idea, regardless of Hollywood's love for a redemption story.
Long on fan service and littered with incredulous plot manipulations, “The Flash” will work for DCEU diehards but only mildly entertain everyone else.