The generically named “The Boogeyman” has frightful moments early but, ultimately, devolves into a run-of-the-mill creeper.
This PG-13-rated horror entry, adapted from the writings of Stephen King, is overt and unengaging as a rumination on grief and recovery. The silliness of the underdeveloped narrative and characterizations undercut what jump scares exist.
When a recently widowed psychiatrist named Will Harper (Chris Messina) is visited in his home office by a strange man named Lester Billings (David Dastmalchian), he becomes concerned and calls the cops. Lester tells a story about the mysterious death of his three children. But as Will makes the 911 call, Lester goes upstairs and appears to hang himself in the closet of Will’s deceased wife’s art studio.
Will’s teen daughter Sadie (Sophie Thatcher) discovers the man’s lifeless body but not before hearing strange sounds coming from the closest. Did Lester kill himself, or was there something insidious in the closet that carried out a murder?
For some reason, Will decides to stay in his home even though the place is a nasty crime scene. His children, who would be understandably traumatized, are left alone in their rooms at night to be preyed upon by the title creature. I suspect that more than one viewer will cry foul at this undeniable example of irresponsible parenting.
But isolating the kids, including the tiny younger daughter Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair), is nothing more than a contrived necessity to push the plot forward. And to that end, the incredulity of the evolving supernatural occurrence is stretched to the limit as Will and the kids stick it out in the family residence, not taking a single night off.
Never has a movie reminded me more of the warm and comforting entreaty by Motel 6 spokesperson Tom Bodett, whose famous line is “We’ll leave the light on for you.” Bodett was onto something because this Boogeyman is a being that thrives in darkness. But, in addition to eschewing proper lighting conditions, Will would rather keep his kids in a home where a man either committed suicide or worse. Give me a break!
Anyway, onto this artificial canvas, Sadie begins a haphazard investigation into Lester’s background. Her efforts feel utterly perfunctory as she wanders into the decaying Billings’ residence to discover that ol’ Lester might have been telling the truth about a dark figure who murdered his children.
“The Boogeyman” is familiar and frustrating. Based on a King short story by the same name, the film struggles to sustain interest over its brief one-hour and thirty-eight-minute running time. As has become common to the overstuffed genre, the movie’s trailer spoils the best sequences, including a counseling session with the thoughtful Dr. Weller (LisaGay Hamilton) and a pulsating red light.
Performances are strong, especially by “Yellowjackets” actress Thatcher and the young Blair. But despite committed acting turns, the story is too sparse to generate the kind of credibility required to make viewers accept the recognizable but outlandish premise.
Director Rob Savage, who had some success with his horror-infused spin on the found footage concept in 2021’s “Dashcam,” capably handles this movie’s scary sequences. But those scenes are nearly rootless, as we are provided no logical entry point into the Boogeyman world. It’s like a collection of scares with nothing holding it together.
Instead of finding something original in the King source material involving a petrifying thing that inhabits the closets of innocent children, the script, credited to three writers, never takes time to develop any convincing mythology for the title beastie. All we gather is that it hates the light, yet every character seems perfectly content to spend most of their time in the dark.
That universal darkness is a solid metaphor for everyone involved in this limited production.