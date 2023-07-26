With “Talk to Me,” twin filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou, the content creators behind the hugely popular RackaRacka YouTube channel, deliver one of the most frightening horror films of the year. This chiller from prestige genre distributor A24 (see “Hereditary” and “X”) continues the studio’s commitment to well-made and downright scary pictures that should enthrall hipster viewers.
At its core, “Talk to Me” is an old-fashioned ghost story. The film follows a group of teens that take part in a kind of séance relying on an embalmed hand. The hand said to have once belonged to a powerful medium has been encased in porcelain. When a person grasps it and asks it to talk to them, they see dead people.
But here’s the fun part: if the user beckons the undead to come into them, they become linked to the spirit world. Of course, these spirits are not friendly and nice ones. And the game with the hand has a particular set of rules that are often clumsily followed:
- The participant is strapped down to a chair.
- A candle is lit as the process begins.
- Once you grasp the hand, you must say the magic words and invite the spirit in.
- Never stay longer than ninety seconds.
So, when Mia (Sophie Wilde) participates in the drunken, nightly supernatural exercise, she stays a little longer than recommended. A spirit resembling her deceased mother visits her and won’t leave. Not only is Mia instantly convinced that the portal to her mother will help answer nagging questions, but like the other teens partaking, the resulting high is too good to let go.
Because the Philippou twins have their fingers on the pulse of youngsters’ socials and unique lines of communication, their first feature film smartly taps into that convincing and ultimately disturbing vibe. The script combines teen horror elements with the “elevated” sensibilities of something like David Robert Mitchell’s groundbreaking 2014 shocker “It Follows.” And “Talk to Me’s” spooky happenings borrow from the likes of Hong Kong creeper “The Eye” or the 1998 Japanese hit “Ringu.”
The performances help sell the ghostly material. Out front is Wilde in the lead. As Mia, she effectively conveys the lingering effects of trauma associated with the loss of a close loved one. The youngest of the teen crew is Riley, played by newcomer Joe Bird. Without spoiling things, it’s safe to say that Bird delivers one of the more physical turns, as his round with the embalmed hand doesn’t end so well.
“Talk to Me” works marvelously in convincing us that the group psychosis the teens are experiencing is horribly real and that what these young people are going through might be authentic. It helps that the Philippou twin team is in tune with the key demographic (after all, their YouTube channel has 6.7 million subscribers). But this movie will also work for older viewers, who will be intrigued by the strange and dangerous goings-on.
One thing that makes “Talk to Me” unusual is that it is set in Australia. And while the family drama does share some connection to fellow Aussie Jennifer Kent’s fantastic “The Babadook,” the Philippou’s approach to the genre will have a broader appeal. The Philippou brothers worked on Kent’s film, which certainly impacted their vision for contemporary horror.
But by leaning into their YouTube origins, Danny and Michael Philippou manage to make “Talk to Me” truly their own. And their intelligent and provocative use of cell phones and the reckless nature of the creatures of social media inject a freshness into the timeless ghost story.