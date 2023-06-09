The Secret Kingdom
Australian writer/director Matt Drummond relies on his background in visual effects for the kid-friendly live-action fantasy film “The Secret Kingdom.” It’s an amiable story-book morality tale with solid effects and relatable characters.
When siblings Peter (Sam Everingham) and Verity (Alyla Browne) move to a run-down, isolated country home with their parents, they find themselves drawn into a hidden world beneath the residence’s floorboards. Once in this expansive domain, Peter is identified as the king that the creatures there have been long waiting for. But as they meet an armadillo-like army and their leader, the uncertain Peter questions this regal distinction, while his fearless younger sister Verity is more than willing to step up and fill the role.
Reluctantly, Peter joins Verity to take off on a journey, hoping to assemble a kind of puzzle that may offer protection against the evil Shroud that endangers the kingdom.
It’s hard to dispute Drummond’s command of effects. He and his team create many impressive characters and environments that rival Hollywood productions with budgets many times greater.
But the narrative suffers from familiarity with other popular productions, including 1984’s beloved “The NeverEnding Story” and the 1982 Jim Henson production “The Dark Crystal.” Where those films used tangible and superb puppetry, Drummond capably recreates the look with modern effects. And he nearly pulls it off flawlessly. You must admire Drummond’s ambition, as he creates an entire mythology that appears to have no end to the creative flourishes. The armadillo characters are adorable and should enchant viewers.
Little ones will respond to the visual elements and the youthful central heroes. The theme of overcoming fear and standing up for oneself is a good one that conveys a vital message encased in a crowd-pleasing package.
Deadly Secrets of a Cam Girl
At the other end of the spectrum, adult viewers might want to tune into the locally-made production “Deadly Secrets of a Cam Girl.” While I can’t review the film given my connection to the project, I always want readers to be aware of anything directed by former Coweta resident Jason Winn.
Based on the title, this film might seem like an exploitative and edgy picture aimed at a narrow demographic. However, this thriller, shot around town, including at Clayton State University, is a cut above the typical B-movie offerings.
The story has a student named Arianna (Stephanie Sanchez in her very first screen role) trying to pay for college and her disabled sister’s care through camming with lonely men and women. But she uses her computer hacking skills to blackmail her clients, which gets her into trouble. And when a tech company start-up decides to utilize her grift, Arianna must pivot from criminal to an investigator in hopes of clearing her name.
Winn, who has been making features in our community for over 20 years (see 2010’s “The Fat Boy Chronicles”), weaves an entertaining and diverting genre picture worth checking out. And it’s free to view on the growing Tubi platform.