Writer/Director Jalmari Helander and his team know how to make a genre action picture. And the WWII set “Sisu” is another hugely entertaining example of Helander’s work. This guy would be right at home helming a “John Wick” spin-off.
We’re told that the Finnish word Sisu has no literal translation, but it refers to “a white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds.” And in Helander’s film, several men possess it, even the bloodthirsty Nazis.
The story is divided into several chapters. In the first, we’re introduced to Aatami (Jorma Tommila), a lonely prospector on the Finnish Lapland. The beautiful vistas mask a dreadfulness that rumbles in the distance.
For Aatami, the horrors of the war are behind him. Now, his interests concern the hunt for buried gold. And he pans in a stream discovering bits of the precious metal. Like the determined oil man Daniel Plainview, Daniel Day-Lewis’ character in Paul Thomas Anderson’s epic 2007 film “There Will Be Blood,” Helander opens his picture without dialogue as Aatami digs, feeds his dog and trusty horse, and searches for his fortune.
When he finds a rich vein in the earth, his grim demeanor changes to that of rich joy. As he turns his wedding ring over on his finger, we instantly know this victory is bittersweet. Aatami is alone, and the feeling of accomplishment in this find will be short-lived.
After extricating the metal and placing it in his saddle bags, he begins the long journey to a town where he can exchange the gold for payment. But traveling the bombed-out road, Aatami encounters an invading fighting force now retreating in the waning months of the great conflict. These dangerous and unforgiving German soldiers aren’t likely to let him pass peacefully. But little do they know that Aatami isn’t someone they should disturb.
“Sisu’s” familiar setup will remind viewers of so many other films where a group of clueless brutes challenges a lone man with a dark secret. And Helander owes a debt to movies like Sylvester Stallone’s surprisingly thoughtful “First Blood.” That movie had a Vietnam veteran stumbling into a small town only to be harassed by the local authorities. As we all know, messing with John Rambo was a big mistake.
“Sisu” takes that similar concept and ramps up the action. But the power dynamic is somewhat different. The John Wick influences cannot be ignored here. Aatami is an old soldier with skills that have made him a Finnish legend. He reportedly cannot die, but we learn that while he’s resilient, Aatami is a human being possessed of Sisu. And his determination makes him refuse to die, despite the best efforts of hordes of machine gun-wielding Nazis.
With his prospecting pick, an array of knives, an opportunistic stone or brick, and guns of all sorts, Aatami capably dispatches the soldiers in inventive ways. At one point, he dives into a lake with his gold, and as the Nazis venture into the water, he ensures they don’t leave the watery depths.
But even though Aatami demonstrates an almost supernatural fighting acumen, he’s not a superman. And as his foil is an almost equally determined Nazi commander named Bruno (Aksel Hennie). This commander exercises power over his men that is nearly incomparable. At one point, he orders them one by one to walk across a minefield. He’s as ruthless as they come, but his twisted commitment to rank brutality could be his undoing.
“Sisu” is a wildly over-the-top blood fest. There are vicious hand-to-hand combat sequences that are hard to watch. And the gunplay is unforgiving as bodies are reduced to pulp. It’s fun mainly because the textbook villains are so well-known to viewers that it’s impossible not to root for Aatami. But who is this dirty, aged hero? What things did he do in the war?
Helander doesn’t wrestle with moral equivalencies. There’s good and evil and nothing in between. This fantasy isn’t meant to espouse a higher meaning, although something deeper is hinted at as Aatami frees a group of women held against their will. These genre contrivances help balance the crazed bloodlust that dominates this well-made picture.
If you’re unfamiliar with this Finnish filmmaker’s work, I will encourage readers to check out his 2010 Christmas/Santa Claus-themed action film “Rare Exports.” Helander’s experimentation with a US crossover project starring Samuel L. Jackson, 2014’s “Big Game,” didn’t yield the kind of raw entertainment he achieved with “Exports,” but it is a mildly entertaining diversion.
Although “Sisu” is a proud product of Finland, Helander makes the intelligent decision for the film to be in English, as a good compromise between Finnish and German. It also makes this movie more easily digestible for American audiences.
What I like about this director’s filmography is his commitment to working with a team of actors that have grown with him. For example, Onni Tommila, the young actor from “Exports” that shared almost every frame opposite Jackson in “Big Game,” has a prominent role in “Sisu.”
And his real-life father, and Helander veteran, is “Sisu” action star Jorma Tommila. So, these films are a real family affair. Of course, a movie as violent and unyielding as this one is anything but a wholesome heartwarming experience.