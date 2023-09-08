"We seek to showcase the best independent films made by filmmakers in Georgia and the Southeast, and this year's lineup is our strongest ever," Dr. Jeff Marker, CFT director and GFF co-executive director, said.
In evaluating the submissions to this year’s festival, Marker says they were “very selective,” a process that he describes as “painful” given the quality of the films submitted.
The opening night movie is “Silver Dollar Road,” a documentary by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Raoul Peck. The film follows the story of the Reels family, who bravely went to great lengths to safeguard their ancestors’ land. Based on a 2019 ProPublica article, the dispute led to the longest jail sentence for civil contempt in North Carolina history.
The School of Communication, Film & Theatre at the University of North Georgia presents the festival. And one of the most popular movie blocks programmed is the Nighthawk Shorts. That segment features several films produced by UNG students, many of whom are seeking a bachelor's degree in film and digital media from the university.
"We're excited to share the best work from this year's UNG submissions. It is quite beautiful to see the creativity that happens when students in these programs collaborate," Alicia Marker, co-executive director of GFF, said.
Given the relationship to a school of higher learning, there is an emphasis on showcasing films made by students in college and high school. This College Shorts block is a popular part of the festival program since these movies originate from all over the state.
"Education is built into our mission, and we're happy to provide a forum for young filmmakers, right alongside artists making Georgia's best film content," co-executive director Jeff Marker said of the festival’s purpose.
The 2023 Georgia Film Festival runs from September 15th through the 16th. For more information, visit https://georgiafilmfestival.org/