Haunted Mansion
Amusement ride adaptation is kid-friendly
The decades-old Disney amusement park attraction gets a reboot (see 2003’s “The Haunted Mansion” starring Eddie Murphy), this time with a talented, well-known ensemble cast. The result is a kid-friendly comedy with minimal scares.
When engineer Ben Matthias (LaKeith Stanfield) meets and ultimately loses the love of his life, he descends into depression and is teetering on alcoholism. Ben makes money conducting history walking tours in New Orleans. One day, he’s visited by the odd Father Kent (Owen Wilson), who promises a big payday if Ben takes a photography job in an old mansion outside town.
Naturally, this is the title haunted piece of real estate, and when Ben steps foot in the place, he enters a very spooky world. The new owner is a doctor named Gabbie (Rosario Dawson). She’s brought her young son Travis (Chase Dillon) to the mansion, hoping to get a new start. Unfortunately, the place is inhabited by many terrifying and annoying apparitions.
Since Ben’s invented a unique camera and lens that can capture images of ghosts, Gabbie and Father Kent reason that he might be able to help them exorcise the mansion. As their investigation proceeds, they turn to Harriet (Tiffany Haddish), a medium, and then to college professor Bruce (Danny DeVito). Reluctantly, they form a ghost-fighting team.
“Haunted Mansion” is an uneven but passable family adventure. The effects feel a bit televisual, as do the bulk of the performances. However, the terrific Stanfield is in a completely different movie, as he delivers a sincere turn while everyone else has their tongues firmly in their cheeks. The story contains heartfelt emotion positioned next to campy, sitcom-style comedy banter.
Recent Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis appears briefly hamming it up alongside a completely wasted Tiffany Haddish—both actresses are much better than this material. Jared Leto basically gives his voice in the role of the heavy. It is as if everyone but Stanfield approaches the film as though they are participating in a goofy Halloween haunted house experience thrown by your local amusement park.
Such characterizations are even mocked when a few players visit a stately home where a murder mystery tour is conducted. We get a brief appearance by “Schitt’s Creek” as the funny proprietor of the establishment.
Amusement park ride adaptations have fared slightly better than video game adaptations, with 2003’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl” as the most successful transition from ride to screen. This ride was even given the Muppet treatment for streaming in 2021 with “Muppets Haunted Mansion.” 2023’s “Haunted Mansion” is a flat and inoffensive continuation of the intellectual property but not a unique addition to the adaptation effort.
Praise Petey
Hulu’s funny animated series is aimed at adult viewers
When Petey’s estranged father passes away, he leaves her his sizable estate. The insecure 20-something sees this as an opportunity for her to make some cash and return to the big city. But before her departure to collect her inheritance, she loses her job, her boyfriend (to her best friend), and her apartment burns up.
But things begin looking up for Petey when she discovers that her father has left her his cult. She’s now the proud leader of a compound of devoted followers whose mission in life is to praise her.
This half-hour series is gleefully absurd (Petey’s two-timing boyfriend is an actual block of wood, after all). And it takes its time to seep into your funny bone. But once to adjust to creator Anna Drezen’s tilted wavelengths, the laughs come along with the satirical jibes.