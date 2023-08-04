Stepping fully out of his Bill S Preston, Esquire, role in the most excellent “Bill & Ted’s” franchise, actor turned director Alex Winter continues his fascination with technology and the internet with the informative “The YouTube Effect.”
This documentary features some revealing interviews with YouTubers, technology experts, executives, and thinkers tracing the creation and expansion of the video platform. We learn, as if we didn’t already that YouTube is one of the most frequented websites in the world. From its humble beginnings to the landmark acquisition by Google, the video-centric destination has helped and hurt the lives of many.
Winter has positioned himself as an authority on this subject. As a filmmaker, he’s explored this material in prior films, both narratively with 2015’s “Smosh: The Movie” and within the documentary form with 2013’s “Downloaded” and 2015’s “Deep Web.” By contrast, “The YouTube Effect” aims to concentrate his analysis on the YouTube phenomenon exclusively.
Winter’s access to famous personalities, like influential YouTuber Anthony Padilla (of channel Smosh), YouTube co-founder Steve Chen, and former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, provides unique perspectives to the discussion.
Shot using pandemic protocols, many of the interviews appear to have been conducted remotely, as Winter can be heard and, at times, seen working via a video conferencing link. While this technique can work seamlessly, I got the impression that Winter wanted us to know his process, given the film's subject.
But the effect of this style of documentary filmmaking can be distracting and had to create problems in post-production. We get montages from YouTube’s past and present to keep the action going. These clips are entertaining. But the reserve, even impersonal nature of interviewing by video remote creates a barrier between the interviewer and interviewee. This style makes many of the interviews a little cold and clinical.
Still, there’s a lot packed into this hour-and-a-half film that may remind us of things we’ve heard before but were not articulated in such a condensed format. Like Jeff Kosseff’s excellent, although now somewhat dated, book “The Twenty-Six Words That Created the Internet,” Winter’s “The YouTube Effect” is a necessary oral history of YouTube with some commentary about its import and future. The film is an interesting time capsule that will be studied for years to come.