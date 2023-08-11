Taking a page from Bram Stoker’s Gothic fiction classic, director André Øvredal builds an entire feature film around Dracula’s voyage from Romania to England. And while he gets the texture and spooky atmosphere of the production right, the narrative lacks sufficient bite.
Stoker’s epistolary novel “Dracula,” about a mysterious Transylvanian count who feasts on human blood, is one of the most influential works in literature. With varying degrees of success, countless film adaptations have attempted to capture the power and magnetism of the frightful title character. Whether the fanged villain was played by Béla Lugosi, Christopher Lee, Frank Langella, or Gary Oldman, he has always instilled fear and fascination.
But by focusing on one portion of the source material, Øverdal, who gave us the terrific “Troll Hunter,” keeps the central character very much at arm’s length. In its place, we get the story of Clemens (Corey Hawkins), an Englishman classically trained as a physician. He eschews his advocation to see the world in hopes of understanding it. Clemens does have another profound reason for taking a job as a shipmate on the ill-fated Demeter that I won’t spoil.
We meet Clemens in a harbor in Carpathia where the Demeter is loading up and preparing for a voyage to England. The ship’s first mate Wojchek (David Dastmalchian) lets it be known that they need additional hands. His assessment of the educated Clemens is that he cannot be worthy of the hard work required of him. But when no one else will take the job due to the sinister cargo aboard, Wojchek reluctantly agrees to allow Clemens to prove his worth.
And once they set sail, Clemens’ training as a doctor will become valuable. What’s confounding is why Wojchek never recognizes what Clemens has to offer. Like so much of “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” we get zero context for the conflicting motivations of anyone on the ship, and when all hell breaks loose, it’s tough to root for these scruffy unfortunate souls.
An attempt is made to borrow from Stroker’s epistolary format. “Dracula” is told through correspondence and other materials that, when assembled, give readers a brilliant and thrilling adventure. The book greatly influenced Stephen King, whose first novel, “Carrie,” shares similar story-telling attributes.
So, “Detemer” starts with a voiceover from the log entries of ship’s Captain Eliot (“Game of Thrones” star and fine actor Liam Cunningham). He’s surprisingly hands-off when it comes to mastering his ship. Eliot is mainly concerned with the angelic youngster Toby (Woody Norman), who may be his grandson or child.
The command is in the hands of Wojchek, whose style is to bark orders and ignore obvious signs of concern. His clueless authority and the dimwitted nature of most of the crew proved to be a frustrating part of the film.
The movie makes little effort to convince us that anyone on the craft are actual sailors. I never got the impression that they could pilot the ship from Romania to England, let alone cope with the presence of a bloodthirsty intruder.
Of course, who would be able to respond to a supernatural attack? Well, maybe an experienced captain and his sturdy first mate, along with a colorful assortment of beefy and grizzled scalawags, would have some experience repelling, I don’t know, dangerous pirates. These skills might come in handy and present Dracula with a challenge. But that’s not what we get on the Demeter. There’s not a Queequeg among them.
And this is where I found myself comparing “The Last Voyage of the Demeter” to 1979’s “Alien.” Øvredal’s film is essentially the story of an isolated ship with a monster on board. The familiar format has never been done better than “Alien.” But unlike Ripley, Parker, and Ash in Ridley Scott’s fantastically frightening science fiction horror film, the key players in “Demeter” have very little agency. They cower and hide and die. It’s dismal instead of thrilling and annoying instead of scary.
If only one among them had the charisma and the acumen to devise a suitable defense to the threat. Clemens, the man of letters, doesn’t figure it out until it is way too late.
However, early on, he gives the stowaway (well, I’ll let you decide how to refer to her) Anna (Aisling Franciosi) blood transfusions. How did he know to do that? Again, this film is so lacking in context that it is maddening.
But the principal failing here is to keep Dracula tucked away and only shown in glimpses. That may have worked with the menacing Xenomorph in “Alien,” but Dracula isn’t a brainless killer, and everyone watching this movie knows all about the calculating count. At times, Dracula speaks in whispers and odd phrases and resembles Gollum from “Lord of the Rings.”
One of the problems that the “Alien” franchise has had to overcome is that the mystery was primarily gone after the first two films. It was the unknown qualities of the fearsome extraterrestrial monster that proved to be the most chilling and petrifying. Viewers are so well-versed in vampire mythology that nothing in “Demeter” proves surprising.
I was exasperated by the time we got the batlike version of the bloodsucker. Close to shore, Dracula, for some reason, decides to fly about and attack the remaining crew members instead of merely flying to the mainland. These illogical turns were never explained. In the novel, the ship runs aground, and Dracula becomes a hound of some kind and leaps onto land escaping into the darkness.
“Demeter” gives us a hackneyed prologue that changes the film's tone so dramatically that I felt like I was watching a completely different picture. It was as though the producers weren’t convinced that a harsh resolution to this dour tale would work and wanted to leave viewers with the impression that a franchise was in the offing. Trust me; this isn’t the start of a series.
“The Last Voyage of the Demeter” is a good-looking picture built upon an intriguing idea. If only it gave viewers a taste of the adventure that made the source material so influential.