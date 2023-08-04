“Shark movies tap into a fear so primal it's addictive.” -- H. Perry Horton, screenwriter of several shark movies, including 2-Headed Shark Attack.
In preparation for my review of Meg 2: The Trench, I reached out to prolific writer H. Perry Horton and shark movie expert Mark Hofmeyer, co-host of the DeepBlueSeaPod and the MoviesFilmsFlix podcast.
Meg 2: The Trench, the goofy sequel to 2018’s popular The Meg, didn’t screen for critics, but I caught the film at the local multiplex in distracting 3D. Press screenings rarely present these movies in their post-conversion 3D format. I was curious about what, if anything, that experience would add to the film. I’d recommend seeing the movie in 2D. The “immersive” format does not yield Avatar-like transcendence.
But aside from giving readers my take on the once auteur-esque director Ben Wheatley’s foray into blockbuster filmmaking, I thought focusing on the shark-movie subgenre might add context to the discussion. Shark movies may have been mainstreamed by Steven Spielberg in 1975 with Jaws, but as Horton tells us, it has morphed into something much broader than requiring a bigger boat.
“Sharks are real monsters, and they evoke real terror, not Hollywood terror, but this-could-happen-to-me terror.” Horton, who has nothing to do with The Meg franchise, continued, “So over the years they've become absurd - sharks with multiple heads, or the ability to form weather patterns - to tamp down that primal fear and make something frightening, fun."
Horton should know because he’s written several shark films over the years. His screenplay 2-Headed Shark Attack came to the screen in 2012, starring Carmen Electra and Charlie O’Connell. And his other sharky tales include 2014’s Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark. The fun associated with his visions leans into that absurdity producing unadulterated glee.
But the release of Meg 2 in theaters, where the watery beasts can be seen on the big screen, is notable for shark movie fans.
“While it feels like hundreds of cheapie shark movies are released each year, it’s worth noting that theatrically released shark films are quite rare,” Hofmeyer observed. “It’s a legitimate treat when a big budget shark movie is released, and they are typically profitable as The Shallows, 47 Meters Down, The Meg, and 47 Meters Down: Uncaged made a combined $758 million worldwide.”
The Meg is the kind of film that understands the unnerving effect that such movies evoke.
“The scariest moment in The Meg (2018) is when Jason Statham leaves the safety of his boat and starts swimming in incredibly deep ocean water that limits his visibility and isolates him from his shipmates,” Hofmeyer said. “The beauty of shark cinema is that sharks aren’t needed to make the movies scary. They are just deadly icing on a murky salt-filled cake, and that’s why people love watching shark films.”
If only Meg 2 had built on those elements. Instead, this widely released sequel spends a lot of time on land or featuring Statham and others battling mercenaries. It turns what should be a shark movie into a garden-variety action film with self-aware shark elements.
But those elements prove effective, making the film a serviceable addition to the growing subgenre. What works quite well are the meg effects, as the creatures are depicted forcefully. Unfortunately, instead of primarily battling the toothy killing machines, Meg 2 gets bogged down with humans fighting humans. We’ve seen that story too many times already.
Statham reprises his role as heroic diver and meg-fighter Jonas Taylor. He’s joined by Wolf Warrior star Jing Wu, who plays Jiuming Zhang, a scientist studying the megs. Zhang has developed a unique relationship with a meg raised in captivity.
In one chilling scene, Zhang dives into the meg tank and confronts the beast armed only with a sonic clicker. This aspect of the film offers early promise. But instead of working the science into the rest of the narrative, we get gunplay and corporate espionage. Still, the brief running time, clocking in at less than 2 hours helps maintain viewer interest. The door is open for another outing, which I hope dives farther into the trench.
The concept of the trench intrigued me. As addressed in the first movie, the trench is a fictionalized take on a section of the actual Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean. The Meg was an adaptation of author Steve Alten’s 1997 tome Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror. Meg 2 is based on Alten’s 1999 follow-up titled The Trench. Alten gave readers another meg novel with 2004’s Meg: Primal Waters, and the novel franchise is ongoing.
I’m interested enough in the idea of the trench to check out Alten’s books. Hopefully, there will be more exploration of this potentially fascinating underwater universe. Meg 2 does tease the beautiful terrors that may lay at the bottom of this place. However, the film merely gives us a giant octopus, some alligator-adjacent dinos, and a few more megs escaping to our world. These megs find themselves pursued in hopes of being harpooned by a jet ski riding Statham.
And, make no mistake about it, I was all-in when Statham hopped aboard a personal watercraft armed with four hastily-made explosive spears. It’s exciting and delightedly campy to see him careening to and fro, bouncing from meg to meg while dodging bullets from hordes of ridiculous henchmen. Few actors could pull this off with as much charisma as the Stath.
But if the producers of Meg 2 had taken a deep breath and put us more exclusively into the trench, providing moments of respite where it attempted to explain and explore, I suspect it would be a much more important film in the shark genre. Part of the problem is that the characters are so thinly developed, causing us to have little emotional investment in their plight.
Zhang faces off early with a meg. The reasons behind his bravery or foolishness are never entirely explained. What’s the justification for attempting to tame a meg?
Also, he’s developed exoskeletons that allow divers to walk along the sea floor. In one perfunctory sequence, Zhang, wearing the skeleton out of the water, demonstrates the suit’s power. It’s an Iron Man-like turn, but this technology is largely abandoned for the rest of the movie.
So, we don’t get a big faceoff between a villain and the Stath, both wearing suits. We don’t even get Statham and Wu, both gifted martial artists, fighting a meg while wearing these strength-enhancing devices. I felt a little cheated by what ended up being a wasted cinematic “MacGuffin.”
But I don’t think the fault in delivering such an overly bland movie lies with director Ben Wheatley. Film fans were excited and confused when it was announced that he was taking the helm of this internationally-produced blockbuster. After all, Wheatley’s prior work did not hint that he was interested in such a bombastic style of filmmaking.
Wheatley’s filmography includes arty crime thrillers starting with the ultra-low budgeted “Down Terrace” in 2009 and the experimental “A Field in England” in 2013, along with the Tom Hiddleston vehicle 2015’s “High-Rise.” Count me as one of his fans.
But Meg 2 bears little of the director’s gritty signature and feels very much like a movie constructed by a team of producers attempting to cater to various markets. I suspect that Meg 2 will do very well internationally. And the relative success of this movie should help Wheatley deliver more of his own projects that cineastes crave.
Regardless of who is directing, Meg 2 is a shark movie with the goal of wide-ranging entertainment, and to that extent, it succeeds.
“The best reason to write shark movies is that there are literally no limits,” Horton told me. “There's not another genre, not even sci-fi, that embraces absurdity quite like the shark movie.”
Had Meg 2 fully embraced the subgenre's jumping-off point, it would have been a much better film. Instead, it’s fun but not as much fun as the prior entry.
Hofmeyer, whose podcast grew out of his affection for Renny Harlin’s 1999 film Deep Blue Sea, gives us a top-five list of shark movies to introduce readers to the genre. Here’s his list and thoughts on each film:
- Blue Water, White Death (1971) - It’s a solid documentary about the quest to film a great white shark. Neat stuff!
- Jaws (1975) - Perfect movie!
- Deep Blue Sea (1999) - Perfection. It’s big, fun, bombastic, and loaded with memorable moments. It also made $165 million worldwide, a solid haul for an R-rated shark film.
- Mega Shark Versus Giant Octopus (2007) - This may sound insane, but this tiny Asylum release helped kick off the SyFy/Asylum craze of bonkers aquatic creature features. Also, when the trailer was released, it got a lot of press because it received millions of views on YouTube. It was an early viral hit that paved the way for movies like Sharknado and Mega Piranha.
- The Shallows (2016) - I added this here because it’s one of the few “gigantic man-eating” shark movies that has a Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes (78% - excellent for a shark movie). It also pulled in more than $100 million worldwide. Impressive!
For more sharky commentary and movie observations, follow Mark Hofmeyer (@Mhofmeyer) and H. Perry Horton (@hperryhorton) on X (formerly “Twitter”). Meg 2: The Trench is now playing in theaters.