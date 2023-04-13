“Renfield” is a broadly entertaining, if also perfunctory, spin on Bram Stoker’s omnipresent classic “Dracula.”
Like the bloodsucker at the center of the 1897 novel, the vampire story will never die. Wooden stakes, holy water, crucifixes, garlic, a Bowie knife-wielding Texan, nothing, absolutely nothing will end Hollywood’s enduring fascination with the creature that lives in darkness and feeds on what courses through the veins of the living. Despite the terrifying, morbid nature of this dark figure, the undead creature of the night can be sexy, playfully endearing, funny, and even a little sad and sympathetic.
In “Renfield,” Nicolas Cage plays Dracula. Cage’s incarnation embodies the timeless villain's black humor without any other qualities that help provide the role with dimension and depth. And while this film is about his servant, the dutiful, bug-eating R. M. Renfield, it would help if Drac were written with more than just Cage’s over-the-top charisma. Trading on the lore and built-in knowledge of the character only goes so far and leaves the Count, also known as Vlad the Impaler, a bit empty.
The vacantness given to Dracula would be acceptable if the rest of the movie were sharply written. But, alas, what story is developed here only serves as a staging ground for action sequences and diminishing one-liners, few of which are enough to enthrall and excite. You’ll laugh at Cage’s gyrations and verbal ticks, but you’ll have a hard time rooting for Renfield and his new best friend, Rebecca, a hapless traffic cop with an unshakable commitment to enforcing the law.
“Renfield” is built around exploring the life of the “familiar,” a human being given a small amount of Dracula’s power. Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) was once a real estate lawyer wooed to the dark side. For decades, he’s not aged on the outside, but his old soul yearns for release. Seeking some understanding, he joins a co-dependency therapy group in New Orleans.
The idea of Renfield in therapy is funny but not original. In Stoker’s source material, he resides in a mental asylum where he is treated. But this modern incarnation of the guy has him questioning his allegiance to the dark lord and finding power in listening to folks discuss their efforts to leave toxic relationships. In this film, the notion of therapy for the familiar is relegated to nothing more than a one-note joke. But, admittedly, it is a good one.
After a few group therapy sessions, Renfield decides to change his life. But his obligations to his evil employer persevere. So, in a potentially inspired sequence, Renfield takes on the tormenters of his fellow group members. The idea that Renfield, as an avenging angel, would feed abusive partners to a vampire could have been enough for an entire film. But, unfortunately, the script, written by Ryan Ridley (see “Rick and Morty”) and Robert Kirkman (of “The Walking Dead” fame), is more interested in using this concept as a vehicle for wild action sequences.
And those action sequences are the least interesting things about “Renfield.” Dracula is so dimwitted here that his demise is all but telegraphed from his opening appearance. And his dismal existence doesn’t make him frightening or scary, as much as he is pathetic and dull.
As Rebecca, the consistently excellent Awkwafina almost overcomes those shortcomings. But her character is woefully underwritten, giving her backstory through a few lines of exposition, saddling her with an older sister who operates an FBI bureau in the same building as the local police, and cementing a sassy attitude, befitting of the actress. What’s lacking is chemistry with potential love interest Renfield. Ultimately, there’s no romance here, which is disappointing given Nicholas Hoult’s ability to be convincingly vulnerable.
Hoult, who has spent his life in front of the camera, is an instantly likable screen presence. While he’s a beautiful young man that may be intimidating to men and women alike, he’s a performer who is always able to show us his sensitive side, which draws the viewer in. Putting him together with the gleefully bombastic Awkwafina could have been more than just stunt casting.
Failing to make us appreciate the romantic connection is a huge missed opportunity. A more ambitious movie would have had Rebecca save Renfield with love that melts away the wickedness that has invaded his heart. She could have held him in a loving embrace in a critical moment.
After all, Rebecca is a strong woman who can help Renfield break free of the hold that Dracula has on him. But most of their scenes together are breezy action set pieces that are so commonplace these days that they are indistinguishable from any other Netflix weekly release. There’s just no magic between them.
“Renfield” shouldn’t just be a film about his supernatural fighting skills after he chomps down on an innocent insect. This movie should be about breaking a dysfunctional emotional bond and finding one that is positive and supportive. The producing, directing, and writing team could have used some group therapy here.
Instead of getting all touchy-feely and exploring something meaningful, the Ridley/Kirkman screenplay gives us a ridiculous subplot about a New Orleans crime family headed by a matriarch named Bellafrancesca Lobo (Shohreh Aghdashloo) and her impish son Tedward (Ben Schwartz). Their names alone are likely intended to evoke chuckles.
But all is not lost; Hoult and Awkwafina have some playful, if surface, adventures as they slice and dice their way through criminals on their way to confronting Drac. But what could have been here left me wanting, as “Renfield” proves to be an easily digestible but unmemorable affair.
Note that the story of the familiar has been examined colorfully in the terrific television series “What We Do in the Shadows.” Viewers are encouraged to binge that show straight away.