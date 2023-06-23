While I can’t get enough of writer/director Boots Riley’s film and now television work (what little of it exists), some viewers won’t be in the market for “I’m a Virgo.” It’s weird--I mean really out there.
The story concerns the life of a 13-foot giant named Cootie (Jharrel Jerome), who comes of age after being raised in an isolated environment. He’s delightfully naïve as he ventures out into the rough city streets. But Cootie is no fool. When a friend suggests that he think about sports and even shout aloud a football team name when having sex, Cootie knowingly says, “I’m not going to do that.”
But the world outside the one he grew up in is harsh and unforgiving, especially for a giant.
Viewers be warned: “I’m a Virgo” is all over the place. But there’s a point to it all, as Cootie romances a caring young woman (Olivia Washington) with strange abilities and revels in the magic of a good bass beat. Of course, not everyone is happy to see him, and his boyhood hero, a superpowered millionaire vigilante (Walton Goggins), might come into conflict with the boy.
The visual aesthetic here is consistent with what viewers were treated to in Riley’s strangely wonderful “Sorry to Bother You.” And like that film, Riley’s political and social leanings are decidedly liberal. Attacks on corporate greed, the demonization of capitalism, and an examination of the oppression of poor minority groups are narrative touchstones. But Riley cleverly houses these potential divisive elements within a familiar and hugely entertaining superhero-infused comic book-type narrative.
Performances benefit from Riley’s thoughtful understanding that actual people must exist in the wacky, wild world he created. Conversations are richly authentic, warmly relatable, textured, and engaging. Kicking with these characters is fun and rewarding. While bad folks emerge, it is nearly impossible to dislike the central heroes of this amiable and off-kilter fable.
Jherrel Jerome is terrific in the odd role of a 13-foot teen giant. His mannerisms, body language, and how he speaks haltingly are perfect for the character. Viewers will love this guy. And the strange special effects seamlessly sell Cootie’s abnormal size.
“I’m a Virgo” worked and is another example of a unique cinematic voice that should be encouraged and cultivated.