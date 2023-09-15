Attempting to channel some of that Mel Brooks comic sensibility, director and star Michael Jai White steps into the goofy shoes of “Outlaw Johnny Black.” And some chuckles in this Western parody are just a little too good-natured to achieve cult classic status.
The high-concept approach to the material pays a great debt to Brooks’ 1974 “Blazing Saddles.” And White doesn’t try to hide the influences. And to that apparent end, “Outlaw Johnny Black” pays homage to Alex Karras’ hulking turn as Mongo by featuring a reproduction of that infamous horse-punching shot. The old vibes are stirred, and no disrespect for Brooks-the-master is intended.
In “Black,” White plays a man out for revenge. He carries a bullet with the name of his father’s assassin scratched into it. And as he arrives at a one-horse town looking for the man, a criminal named Brett Clayton (Chris Browning), Black can’t keep his nose out of local business.
So, when he comes to the aid of some Native Americans (played by actors who intentionally do not appear to be of Native American heritage), he’s captured by a bounty hunter named Bill Basset (a fun Randy Couture). But through a lucky sequence of events, Black escapes and goes on the lam.
And on the road, he encounters the kindly Reverend Percy (played by White’s co-writer Byron Minns). The two men become unlikely accomplices in a possible fraud. The good Reverend wants nothing to do with the scheme, but because his true love might be at the heart of the struggle, he goes along to get along.
White has infused his jokey narrative with a talented, attractive collection of actors that help to hold our attention. While Barry Bostwick has fun playing a dimwitted, mustache-twirling villain, the joys here are found in the supporting players. Everyone is tweaked and in on the joke. And these faces are lightly amusing throughout.
But unlike “Blazing Saddles,” White’s film is a good half hour too long. I wondered whether it would have been more effective in a serialized streaming project. After all, at 2 hours and 10 minutes, “Outlaw Johnny Black” does try audience patience.
However, I enjoyed hanging out with these characters. And White takes care to try to make them more than just one-note jokes. The racial overtones help to add to the satirical bent of the film, which kept me interested in where the story would end up.
But instead of delivering some pointed message, White is content in winding up things with a rousing shootout and fistfight. And that’s perfectly in line with the objective here. White’s final sequence, which takes advantage of his martial arts talents, is undeniably entertaining.
“Outlaw Johnny Black” is a thoughtful and fun film that will hopefully lead White to bigger and better things.