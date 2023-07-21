Oppenheimer was a monster. But he was our monster.
One read of Christopher Nolan’s intimate, affecting portrait of J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the most influential people of the modern age, is that the physicist was possessed of a dangerous narcissist personality disorder. His quest for self-importance and admiration competed with the creation of the world-altering invention for which he’s known.
The atomic bomb makes a thunderous, awe-inspiring appearance in Nolan’s sprawling ensemble epic. Still, the concentration on the title character’s ego makes the film more of a personal story and less of a historical one.
An oppressive sense of urgency is built into this artful telling of one man’s pursuit of immortality. As the momentous events in Europe and the Pacific marched forward during WWII, the brilliant physicist was put in charge of the project to develop the powerful war-ending weapon.
In “Oppenheimer,” we see Gen. Leslie Groves (Matt Damon) select the controversial intellectual to direct a top collection of scientists. The task of assembling the team plays out like an exciting heist film. And because his colleagues so well respect Oppenheimer, access to the best minds is assured. Convincing them to participate in an extreme scientific and social experiment takes some arm-twisting.
The idea is to isolate these competitive geniuses in the middle of nowhere--Los Alamos, New Mexico. In this place, they will precisely focus on the intricate construction of the atomic bomb. It is believed that the Germans had a significant head start. The race to catch up and win seems like an insurmountable task.
A town is constructed on the barren landscape. The scientists and their families are brought in, and a sense of community is artificially established. And as the mayor, sheriff, and project manager, the cold, calculating J. Robert Oppenheimer demands nothing less than a peerless commitment to the cause. Once there, you can’t leave; he won’t let you.
But this rail-thin, mercurial man at the center of all the vital moving parts has skeletons. And Nolan’s script borrows key revelations explored in the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography “American Prometheus” by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.
While studying at Cambridge as a young person, Oppenheimer poisoned with deadly cyanide an apple on the desk of a tutor. While he narrowly prevented the consumption of the killer fruit, the event tells of the man’s conflicted soul. Bird and Sherwin go deeper into Oppenheimer’s formative years, marked by oddness and awkwardness, especially with members of the opposite sex.
Nolan hints at these difficulties, but the bulk of his narrative concerns the adult Oppenheimer, whose superior intellect intimidates and enchants those around him. We meet his early partner Jean Tatlock (a brave turn by Florence Pugh). Tatlock’s connection to the Communist Party proves troublesome for Oppenheimer, who never joined the Party but contributed to adjacent causes and shared sympathies with controversial unionization efforts.
Gen. Groves selected Oppenheimer with full knowledge of Oppenheimer’s background. The general’s laser focus on the endgame permits him to ignore certain distasteful aspects of the gifted physicist’s character. And Oppenheimer’s relationship with his wife Kitty (Emily Blunt) is in constant turmoil but kept behind closed doors until it isn’t, and the flood comes rushing forth.
Nolan’s typical storytelling structural touches set the film in various time periods, both before and after the dropping of the bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The movie is shot in IMAX, a large-format film typically associated with capturing expansive vistas and thrilling action sequences. With the assistance of Oscar-nominated cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema (see “Dunkirk”), Nolan moves the wide angles in closer than usual IMAX productions.
The effect of such broader capturing of images makes everything seem more personal, even hypnotic. And Nolan’s decision to switch between color and black & white helps to sharpen our understanding of the differing eras.
In black & white, we meet Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey, Jr.), the head of the US Atomic Energy Commission (the “AEC”) formed after WWII. Strauss is involved in a contentious Senate confirmation hearing. He hopes to be confirmed as President Eisenhower’s commerce secretary. His rocky relationship with Oppenheimer becomes an issue at the hearings.
“Oppenheimer” slips back and forth between the events in Los Alamos, the confirmation hearings in Washington, and a closed-door investigation into Oppenheimer’s security clearance as a member of AEC.
Both Strauss and Oppenheimer share similar narcissistic traits. Their arrogance is a blessing and a curse. It makes them resolute leaders but has them always flying too close to the sun. The battle of wills on display gives the film an intensity that always hovers on a knife’s edge. The quest for control is fascinating, and Nolan’s complex script unravels like a mystery with the specter of a mushroom cloud hanging ominously in the distance.
“Oppenheimer” is a visual and narrative achievement that towers above anything I’ve seen so far this year. The palpable drama is so thick that it is almost unbearable. While this film is a profile of the title character, it is also an etching of Strauss. And while Murphy is a standout in the lead, Downey is a lock for end-of-year nominations as a supporting actor. Downey is so good here and so perfectly cast that I wouldn’t be surprised to see him standing on the Oscar stage next year.
The production is flawless. As a filmmaker myself, I was both taken aback by Nolan’s craftsmanship and intimidated by the skill he exhibits in his storytelling. The success of the third act, which often evades lesser directors, demonstrates the work of an unparalleled master who learned from his misstep with 2020’s “Tenet.” “Oppenheimer” is an unabashed masterpiece befitting the outstanding atomic achievement and securing the physicist’s legacy in a way that is sad, inspiring, and without pretense.
Ultimately, the monster inside Oppenheimer consumed him. His emotional cancer benefitted humankind but took many victims, including the man himself.