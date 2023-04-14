Given the current state of the Ukraine, a film like “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” could find a broad audience.
It’s a well-shot and performed B-movie homage to the work of Italian auteur Sergio Leone. “Ukraine’s” writer/director Roman Perfilyev borrows heavily from the efforts of Quentin Tarantino, who capably transcended and elevated entertaining elements of the 1970s hard-boiled action genre and martial arts films. Aside from callbacks to the work of others, Perfilyev finds success in his film’s endless energy and a constantly moving camera, but one that takes a moment to pause on a few beautiful images.
“Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” is set in 1844. The story opens with Japanese samurai battling ninjas in the forests of the Ukraine. After a bloody battle, one young samurai named Akayo (Sergey Strelnikov) escapes. His mission is to exact revenge on the Japanese Harimoto (Gen Seto), who buys enslaved people, many of them women, from a Ukrainian master.
Akayo, who is half-Japanese half-Ukrainian, infiltrates the slave trade, where he meets a captured Ukrainian bondsman named Taras (Roman Lutskyi). Following an attack by a Ukrainian warlord, the released Akayo and Taras team up. While Akayo seeks revenge, Taras hopes to find and free his “sweetheart” (as he refers to her in the film), the unwilling concubine of first the Ukrainian master and then the Japanese Harimoto.
The movie covers a series of battles with various Ukrainian warlords as Akayo and Taras work their way toward confronting Harimoto. The action is campy fun, as Perfilyev and his talented director of photography, Dmitriy Nedria, use snap zooms and a handheld camera to capture the macho posturing and frenzied fight sequences.
While the samurai rely on their katana steel to protect them, the gun plays a prominent role in leveling the battlefield. This aspect is handled well, as swords often give way to a hail of bullets; that is when the sometimes crude firearms work. A fun sequence involves a Jewish gun dealer whose inventory includes a golden handgun that fires three projectiles simultaneously. While this weapon doesn’t have the same visceral impact as the Dracarys shotgun that fires Dragon’s Breath incendiary rounds in “John Wick: Chapter 4,” three bullets with one pull of the trigger does the job fairly well.
Lutskyi and Strelnikov sell their characters’ bromance convincingly. In combat, Akayo reveals his considerable skills and shares some of his knowledge with Taras, a prospective poet who embraces the teachings. The film has great fun with an extended sequence in which Akayo trains Taras to become a samurai. Viewers will undoubtedly get James Clavell “Shogun” vibes and may be tempted to revisit Tom Cruise’s excellent 2003 film “The Last Samurai.”
But while a movie like “The Last Samurai” tries to stay grounded, “Ukraine” mixes in whimsical elements found in martial arts movies. This action hybrid contains wirework in which the ninjas and samurais appear to leap through the air with impossible gymnastic precision.
The melodrama involving revenge and rescuing a lover strikes the right emotional tone. The dramatic narrative isn’t overly sentimental and is consistent with its Western-influenced sensibilities. The film ends on a meaningful note, featuring a lovely wide shot of the three central characters contemplating life after their quest has ended.
I’ve seen descriptions of this movie as bonkers and over-the-top. I suppose those references are accurate in that a ninja assassination sequence has one of them attacking a Ukrainian master in an outhouse and another scene involving a rather revealing dinner. But what separates “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” from others that populate this lower tier of action films is the movie’s pacing and uncomplicated drive.
We understand the mission and the players’ place within the story without having to think too hard about the relationships and motivations. It would have been helpful to have seen more context on the relationship between Russia/Ukraine/Japan in this era. Still, at just 90 minutes in length, writer/director Perfilyev gives us a unique samurai Western set in a foreign land that’s just off-kilter enough to make it a cut above.