“No Hard Feelings” was born over martinis and an inspiring real-life Craigslist posting. This playful, potentially inebriated process produced an uneven and overly contrived comedic experiment in which super-talented Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence explores her funny side.
The exploitative movie does have laugh-out-loud moments, but those instances lack purpose and connection to the well-meaning but ultimately empty narrative. Perhaps, all the tailoring to Lawrence’s perceived strengths prevented writers Gene Stupnitsky and John Phillips (see 2019’s entertaining “Good Boys”) from developing darker, more impactful aspects of the characters that would have pushed their project to the next level.
In the film, Lawrence plays thirty-something Maddie Barker, a party girl who eschews serious relationships in favor of a string of one-night stands. She’s never left the tourist seaside village of Montauk, New York, and she still lives in her late mother’s house. But when we meet her, Maddie is negotiating with a tow-truck driver (“The Bear’s” Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who is executing a tax levy by taking her car.
Maddie pays, at least, some of her bills by gigging it as an Uber driver and tending bar at a local watering hole. The loss of her car is devastating. For some reason, the sale of an entire vehicle fails to satisfy her outstanding real estate taxes, and she has only a few short months to catch them up, or her house will be sold on the courthouse steps.
Over drinks with her pals, married couple Sara (Natalie Morales) and Jim (Scott MacArthur), Maddie runs across a crazy Craigslist ad in which some thoughtless parents are seeking a young woman to “date” their 19-year-old son in hopes of preparing him for college. The parents reason that if a pretty young thing can pull their son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) out of his shell, the boy might survive the rigors of university life. Payment for the job is a used Buick Regal.
After some discussion, Maddie visits with the parents (played by Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti) and lands the gig despite being a bit older than they’d prefer. Now comes the hard part—convincing the boy to show interest in her.
What happens next is a series of inane courting perversions. The tension surrounds whether Maddie and Percy will do the deed and whether this May-December romance will somehow spur growth in these two immature souls.
There’s no denying that Lawrence is all in here. Her involvement, which started with that round of martinis with her friend and director Stupnitsky, was from the concept phase forward. It is apparent that absent Lawrence’s role in the production, this film would never have been made. There are many excellent comedy scripts floating around that are begging to be produced, but without a star attached to them, they will not likely see the light of day.
So, for better or worse, on the back of Lawrence’s significant star power, “No Hard Feelings” was conceived, written, and brought to the big screen. The producing team includes Bob Odenkirk’s producer wife, Naomi Odenkirk, as well as talented and experienced producer Alex Saks (see “The Florida Project” and the dark film “Thoroughbreds”).
I wish I could say that “No Hard Feelings” is a good film. The moments of outrageousness fail to connect with the themes, nor do the rude laughs endear the two central characters with the viewer. This faltering is a real shame because Feldman is excellent in the role of the sheltered teen. And there was potential in examining the conflict between Millennials and Gen Z (or younger).
One sequence has Maddie crashing a teen party with horrific results. She’s entirely out of touch with Percy’s generation. If only this aspect were smartly followed up on. Instead, the script jumps to yet another comedic set piece. These constant leaps smack of tinkering that caters to viewers seeking a roller coaster of hollow laughs instead of some biting social commentary. I’d suggest striving for both (hilarity and meaning) is the mark of a good film instead of assembling a collection of humorous skits.
Think about the missed opportunities here. Matthew Broderick plays Laird, the boy’s wealthy, insensitive, boorish father. He prances about wearing white linen, waxing about savoring wine, worrying about his Tesla in the garage, and boasting about how he was prepped as a youth before college by a wily woman named Barbara (I believe).
When he was a younger actor, Broderick played the quintessential teen hero in 1986’s “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” That movie took its time to develop the teen malaise that drove Ferris and depressed his best bud, Cameron. By contrast, “No Hard Feelings” avoids the thorny aspects associated with the apprehension of leaving home and attending college. While the messy process of maturation is the underlying theme (Maddie and Percy have placed themselves in an insular box), this movie resolves the dilemma shallowly. Loose ends would have been more intriguing.
What’s worse is that the script introduces the Millennial/Gen Z clash without appreciating the nature of the differences. While there is some discussion as to why Percy is so introverted, the real reasons behind his reticence are mainly left unexplained.
We gather that the youngster is an only child, and he’s retreated into the digital world instead of forming physical relationships. The tone-deaf aspect of how this character is handled has to do with ignorance that Percy’s lifestyle is entirely normal for young people these days. But in this movie, we are led to believe there is something very wrong with this behavior. A tacked-on sequence in which Percy confronts his parents proves to be superficial and plays for sappy giggles.
But aside from the trivial handling of the emotional quandary, “No Hard Feelings” will evoke a few hearty laughs. But those moments are disconnected from the movie’s thematic impulses in a way that proves to be less than satisfying. Lawrence’s Hollywood capital would be better spent on a more ambitious project.