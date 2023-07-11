In making “Dead Reckoning Part One,” the pandemic wasn’t kind to Tom Cruise and his partner in crime, director Christopher McQuarrie. Their latest massively expensive “Mission: Impossible” sequel began production in 2020 and suffered through shutdowns due to COVID-19. The result is a stroppy, oddly vacant, disjointed plotline patched together with noticeable manipulation around actor availability and crew safety.
This seventh film in the blockbuster franchise is notable primarily for Cruise’s impressive stunt work. Ultimately, though, it succumbs to its own hype, demonstrating that not even the “Top Gun” megastar can knock everything out of the park.
This time around, the Impossible Mission Force (the “IMF,” not to be confused with the International Monetary Fund) is tasked with tracking down a two-part key in hopes of unlocking a mysterious and nefarious artificial intelligence dubbed “The Entity.” It was initially developed to infiltrate, disrupt, and destroy a system and then erase all traces of itself. At some point, it went rogue and achieved a level of sentience that threatens humanity.
“Mission: Impossible” regulars Hunt (Cruise), Luther (Ving Rhames), and Benji (Simon Pegg) set out to find both halves of the physical key by tracing its possible sale on the black market. If they can locate and take possession of the entire key, they may be able to unlock a version of the program housed in a Russian submarine. The idea is that this version of The Entity could contain the source code through which the program can be controlled.
Hunt’s called into action by Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny), the IMF director from the first “M:I” outing way back in 1996. Naturally, Hunt has little love for the shifty Kittridge, and while he agrees to accept the mission, Hunt plans to use the source code to eliminate and kill The Entity.
Of course, the IMF isn’t the only organization looking for the key and the code. A religious zealot and terrorist named Gabriel (a chilling Esai Morales) and his brutal enforcer, a French assassin named Paris (“Guardians of the Galaxy’s” Pom Klementieff), are hot on the trail. And Hunt’s past with Gabriel complicates things because he blindly wants to see Gabriel dead, and the feeling is mutual.
During a lengthy cat-and-mouse foot chase through an airport, Hunt eventually becomes entangled (literally) with a skilled and shapely pickpocket named Grace (the MCU’s Hayley Atwell). All the while, Gabriel lurks around every corner while The Entity spookily keeps digital tabs on their progress.
The vast array of characters includes the return of MI6 agent and Hunt romantic interest Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson). The slick arms dealer known as the White Widow (Vanessa Kirby) resurfaces. And newcomer Jasper Briggs (Shea Whigham), a snarling agent for another shadowy group known as “The Community,” acts as the bull in the China shop in trying to capture and possibly stop Hunt.
The story here is utter nonsense, almost complete gibberish. The ragtag collection of not-so-clandestine agents runs roughshod over any local authorities firing automatic weapons, brandishing swords, and driving cars destructively through the streets of an Old World city. At times, I questioned whether I was in another “Fast & Furious” installment.
Meanwhile, the motives of The Entity are inconsistent and feel false. The pains associated with the pandemic seem to have awkwardly shaped the formulaic narrative. But Morales makes an excellent villain, and Klementieff is a delight as a ruthless killing machine.
One extended sequence takes place on the famous Orient Express. This location does offer stunning shots of the beautiful countryside, and it sets up an entertaining action sequence on top of the out-of-control locomotive that will remind viewers of the original film.
But while the gifted Cruise does his level best to inject some emotion into the mission, the film is nothing more than a showcase for the man’s well-known running and base-jumping skills. Surprisingly, the much-discussed scene in which Cruise performs a death-defying stunt, driving a motorcycle off a cliff, remains impressive, despite most of it being spoiled in a promo video released months ago online.
Still, the silly leaps in logic and implausibilities will likely leave viewers scratching their heads and pointing out obvious mistakes that the “skilled” secret agents blissfully ignore. Perhaps, “Part Two,” due up this time next year, can pull the incredulous threads together and even out the scattershot introduction of The Entity. In the meantime, “Part One” capably serves up Cruise’s stunt skills as the 61-year-old movie star gives his all to thrill viewers. And for that alone, the film is worth seeing.