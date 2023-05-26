Gerard Butler’s enduring screen presence as an action hero continues with the superior “Kandahar.” The rough-hewn Scottish actor doesn’t exactly play a superman in this more grounded Afghanistan-set military adventure.
Butler plays Tom Harris, an operative working deep undercover for the CIA. After successfully helping to blow up a nuclear facility in Iran, Harris is given a new mission by his handler (played by “Vikings” star Travis Fimmel). To make enough money to help his family, Harris takes the tricky job that lands him in a dangerous part of Afghanistan.
Once on the ground in the Taliban-controlled country, Harris hooks up with his translator (played by Navid Negahban). When Iranian investigators blow their cover, Harris and his translator must flee across the desert to a CIA plane that will carry them to safety.
In addition to the Iranians, Harris is pursued by a Pakistani agent (Indian model and movie star Ali Fazal) and several regional warlords with varying allegiances. But Harris is one resourceful guy, and he’s determined to make it to the plane no matter what it takes.
“Kandahar” could have been another run-of-the-mill actioner that gives Butler a gun and a character who knows how to use it. And the script by director Waugh and co-writer Mitchell LaFortune provides plenty of gunplay. Still, the narrative is more ambitious than many of the films regularly released in the genre.
It’s refreshing that time is taken to develop the players and make them fully human. The Iranian commander tasked with bringing Harris in is not a stereotype. At one point, we see him call home and talk with his wife and son. And the Pakistani secret agent is slick in a way that approaches 007 territory, but he, too, is given a sensitive side. In one brutal conversation with a tribal warlord in Afghanistan, the agent cautions the warlord to stop victimizing women.
“Kandahar” is undoubtedly more even-handed in depicting the relative villains in its story than we’ve been accustomed to seeing on the big screen. This authentic quality makes the events in the picture more credible and the action more impactful.
It helps that performances are top-notch. Ali Fazal gave me Irrfan Khan vibes. The late Khan (see “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Jurassic World,” and “Life of Pi”), who died in 2020, was a gifted screen presence who elevated any picture with his steady emotive talents. And his charisma and action chops are shared by Fazal, who plays a moody and capable agent in “Kandahar.” The handsome, young, and physically fit actor would make an excellent addition to the James Bond franchise (hint, hint).
But “Kandahar” is a Gerard Butler picture. And we get the full Butler as he deals with hordes of attackers who chase him and his translator through villages and across the desert. Butler plays Harris with compassion, as Harris makes sacrifices to ensure his translator’s safety. At one point, time is taken for the Islamic translator to pray, and Harris lends the man his jacket on which to kneel.
This sensitive handling of Islam is unique in American mainstream cinema. Instead of showing Muslims as wholly evil and oppressive, an effort is made to differentiate between believers who have read and considered the Quran and those who exploit the uninformed.
The setting is impressive, with exciting cinematographer MacGregor (see last year’s “Fall”) capturing all aspects of the desert with drones and other cameras. And the film is edited with the break-neck energy of a Tony Scott film (see 1998’s “Enemy of the State” and others).
Butler has an ongoing relationship with director Waugh; they worked together on “Angel Has Fallen” and, more recently, “Greenland.” “Kandahar” is their best pairing to date, but that’s because it is more of a political thriller and not a traditional action film.
Viewers expecting something like “Angel Has Fallen” with its bombastic sequences that strain credulity could be disappointed, but most audiences won’t be unhappy with this movie’s layered approach to complicated geopolitical wrangling.