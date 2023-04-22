“Are you there God? It’s Me, Margaret.” That opening prayer by writer Judy Blume’s sixth-grade protagonist, Margaret Simon, is iconic. And in 1970, it was also controversial. In “Judy Blume Forever,” the author of so many classic novels opens up about her life and craft.
In this sprawling biography, directors Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok get unfettered access to their beloved and also, in some circles, despised subject. Blume’s frankness about puberty and sex in her novels aimed at pre-teens put her in the cross-hairs of conservative groups. Blume’s works are still featured on banned lists throughout the country.
In a series of extended interviews, Pardo and Wolchok get the writer to discuss the ups and downs in her decades-long career. The film charts Blume’s rise and her efforts to find her voice. After some experiments with writing, she discovered that channeling the persona of a sixth-grade girl provided her with a way into an honest narrative. This breakthrough led to her groundbreaking “Margaret” novel and laid the groundwork for many bestsellers that followed.
If there is a failure of “Judy Blume Forever” it’s that it covers way too much material, which waters down the film’s central focus and theme. Around Blume’s appearance, the directors have positioned interviews with recognizable actors, writers, and business professionals who tell us what Blume’s work meant to them. While this technique gives the film added star power, I wondered whether those interviews belonged to a completely different movie.
There’s a lot of factual information about the author’s life in this movie. She discusses her family life and marriages and divorces. We also learn about her battles with the conservative establishment and hear, through lovely letters, from her devoted fans and target audience.
The effect that Blume had on so many lives is enough to support a separate documentary. But by combining fan adoration with the long-form interview with Blume herself, the movie begins to feel more like a tribute presentation and less like a film that explores deeper meaning.
Blume’s work was so influential to so many that examining that phenomenon requires, I think, a greater detachment from the writer. And while Pardo and Wolchok cover dark moments in the author’s career, there’s little effort to dignify the complaints with a coherent, intelligent voice of the opposition.
Archived interviews and talk show appearances play like comical parodies, as the likes of Pat Buchanan are exposed as uninformed. But I suspect that there is a reasoned position on the other side of the Blume controversy that would explain why so many parents and politicians opposed her writing. You might not agree with these positions, and, lord knows, I don’t, but I felt that “Judy Blume Forever” wasn’t interested in that debate. Instead, what’s left is the definitive history of a life in books. And that life continues as Blume and her husband live in Key West, where she runs a bookstore.
The idea that one of the most successful writers in modern history operates an independent bookstore is another thread that I thought could have been its own movie entirely. While this aspect humanizes Blume and makes her approachable, I wondered what books she allowed on her shelves. Now, that’s a question her detractors might want to be answered.