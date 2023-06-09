In framing his approach to chronicling the life of baseball great Lawrence Peter “Yogi” Berra, director Sean Mullin says he was “driven by the inherent conflict between perception and reality.” Perhaps, no other sports figure embodied that divergence better than Berra, an athlete of remarkable skill whose popular culture persona overshadowed what he accomplished on the field.
“It Ain’t Over” goes beyond the Yogi-isms and the cartoonish depictions of the squat, big-eared affable man reminding viewers of his innate physical and mental gifts that led to a record 10 World Series victories, more than any other player in the game’s history. The film is both a historical document and a profoundly personal exploration of a life marked by the power of a humble personality that obscured greatness.
Acting as the de facto narrator, Berra’s granddaughter Lindsay Berra, a college athlete and sports journalist, takes viewers on a chronological journey through her beloved relative’s life.
From his origins hitting bottle caps in 1925 in the St. Louis, Missouri, neighborhood known as “The Hill” to his rise in the Big Apple, “It Ain’t Over” charts American history through WWII and beyond.
We learn about Berra’s military service during D-Day in Normandy in 1944, where he was off the coast in the Navy. He was one of the soldiers who helped to collect the bodies of the fallen on the beach after the invasion. This horrific experience shaped the man and put the rest of his life in a proper perspective. Although he was injured, like many of his fellow heroes, he elected not to put in for a Purple Heart out of fear that it would disturb his mother.
The Greatest Generation was great for many reasons, but this unique humility stands out as a recurrent lasting trait to be emulated.
After his military service, Berra returned to the game he loved and spent almost his entire career with the Yankees. His eye-popping achievements on the field were hidden by a temperament that the media couldn’t ignore.
His odd look, a five-foot-seven-inch frame with broad shoulders, enormous hands, and a face for radio, made him the butt of many jokes. But Berra leaned into the cutting fastballs instead of punching back at those that poked fun at him. He quietly turned the tide and became even more loved as the popular culture machine turned him into a caricature.
Fans may be surprised to learn that Berra had no business connection with the Hanna-Barbera character Yogi Bear, which was clearly in part based on his off-the-field identity. And Berra was one of the first players to become a widely used commercial pitchman.
Archived footage throughout the decades shows Berra appearing in commercials and television interviews. He was always an enormously likable presence, and his Yogi-isms persist to this day. The film smartly explains that not all the iconic sayings attributed to him were actually his creation.
I liked how filmmaker Mullin spends time with writer Carol Holland Lifshitz, who respectfully explains her process in working with Berra. She reviews notes from various commercial campaigns talking about what Berra might have written and what she may have contributed. As Berra said (or was said to have said), “Half the lies they tell about me aren’t true.”
But as much as “It Ain’t Over” is about the enriching significance of the man, the film spends time with his work at the plate. As a catcher, Berra caught the only perfect game in World Series history, Don Larsen’s magnificent display in 1956. And despite being on a team with the great Joe DiMaggio and the legendary Mickey Mantle, Berra led the Yankees in RBIs for seven straight seasons, from 1949 through 1955.
The movie is bookended with shots from the 2015 All-Star game, where the greatest living players were honored. Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Sandy Koufax, and Johnny Bench were on that field. While few would argue with honoring these great players, Berra, still then alive, was notably missing. Of course, those four were voted onto that field in an unscientific process, but statistically, it could be claimed that Berra’s accomplishments should have put him in the spotlight.
Righting that wrong is part of Mullin and Lindsay Berra’s goal with “It Ain’t Over.” And that approach could affect the movie’s objectivity. However, through interviews with coaches and players, the case for Berra’s greatness as an athlete cannot be questioned.
Yankee (and Atlanta Brave) great Joe Torre tells the tale of the tape, along with Derek Jeter, Don Mattingly, and others. Journalists like Bob Costas and Vin Scully come close to anointing Berra as the game’s most outstanding player. And actor Billy Crystal appears convinced of Berra’s place in the history of the sport.
Baseball fans will love how the players and coaches analyze Berra’s abilities. He was known as the best bad-ball hitter. His record in the World Series, including the most Series hitting a home run, nine, tied with Mantle, still stands today.
But while contributing so much as a player and as a manager and coach, we learn that his brief tenure as the skipper for the Yankees was cut short by then-owner George Steinbrenner. Berra’s eventual reconciliation with the reviled team owner through the persistence of journalist Suzyn Waldman is an emotional highlight of the movie. However, the reasons for Berra’s crippling dismissal remain somewhat murky, as that parting could serve as its own film altogether.
“It Ain’t Over” is a must-see for baseball fans, but it will work well for non-fans who may be curious about the man who was a constant figure for decades in countless television commercials.