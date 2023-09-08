“The system ‘took better care of [its] weapons than [its] people,’” Albanian filmmaker Ardit Sadiku said while quoting from one of the interviews he conducted for his new film Alexander.
The documentary tracks the fantastic escape of Alexander Gruda, a mechanic who took extraordinary steps to leave Albania in 1990. The exciting, very Hollywoodesque story was one that Sadiku heard and knew he had to commit to film.
“I was fascinated by the boldness it took for him to achieve freedom by hijacking a warship in broad daylight, which also required meticulous planning.”
Sadiku’s non-fiction production about Alexander’s remarkable achievement works like a narrative feature in that he follows his subject from New York City back home to Albania and Montenegro and Australia. It’s an impressive and intimate movie shot mostly handheld, with the camera gliding along, covering the drama.
“On the set, it was mostly me, my driver, and my co-producer, who helped a lot during the shoot,” Sadiku confesses about the humble production. “I wanted Alexander and the other subjects to be very comfortable and not even be aware of the camera. In other words, I wanted to get very close with the subjects, and this choice helped them to place a tremendous amount of trust in me, which is reflected on the screen.”
In approaching the material, Sadiku was careful not to spoon-feed his audience. And this means that Americans unfamiliar with Albania will want to learn more about the region after watching the movie.
“Albania is a Mediterranean country in the southeast of Europe, roughly the same size as the state of Maryland. Within the past century, it has transitioned from a monarchy to a communist dictatorship and then to a democracy.”
And in Alexander, we learn that in the late 1980s, Albanians were not free, and criticism of their government resulted in a harsh crackdown.
“Albanians were very afraid to escape back then; if you were caught, it meant death, and many were executed,” Sadiku said. “Some families to this day have no idea where the remains of their loved ones are buried. The authorities intentionally withheld this information from the families and loved ones of those whom they executed, which is the reason many people left and never looked back.”
Alexander Gruda’s decision to flee resulted from being wrongly tainted by a friendship with a man who jumped from a military ship on which Alexander was working. The man swam all the way up to Yugoslavia. Alexander was fired because he was accused of helping the man.
“Calling him a dissident, they fired him from the navy. Alexander became unemployed while having a pregnant wife and six-year-old daughter to provide for.”
And so, Alexander decided to leave the country, but that wasn’t so easy when living under the rule of an oppressive communist dictatorship. And like something out of an action thriller, Alexander planned out and executed a risky hijacking of a military warship. Of course, nothing went smoothly.
And Alexander wasn’t alone in this heist to freedom. He took his wife and child along with others, including a friend named Marjan Kola, who appears in the film and has lived in Australia since the escape.
“Today, Marjan feels that if he had just waited one more year in Albania, he would been a free man since Albania transitioned to democracy; instead, having spent all of his life in Australia, he feels that he “wasted his youth,” given that he had to start over and build a new life in the absence of his family and friends.”
Sadiku profiles the highs and lows associated with the quest for freedom. It’s an inspirational story that’s bittersweet for all involved.
Allowing the subjects to relay their memories as they revisit where those memories were made was part of Sadiku’s unique perspective.
“I wanted the audience to follow the story through the emotional journeys of those who lived it, rather than use historical commentators or archival footage to tell the story,” Sadiku admits about his focused approach to storytelling. “The fact that a person hijacked a warship to escape the country makes you suspect that he was not leaving behind anything good. [Alexander’s] travelog structure is also similar to the journey that Alexander took in real life, where he went from one place to the other, crossing national borders and continents.”
Alexander feels like a tale that a screenwriter penned. But if it were a screenplay, you’d doubt its credibility. But by allowing the real people to tell their real stories, Sadiku achieves a kind of authenticity rarely captured in film.
“Sometimes it’s also good to leave some questions unanswered, leaving room for the audience to reflect and find answers for themselves.”
Viewers can begin to search for answers when Alexander begins its theatrical run in Albania in October. The film will be available to watch in North America in early 2024.
Note: Director Ardit Sadiku might be known to Times-Herald readers. His feature “Encounter in the Air” played the Georgia-based Cobb International Film Festival in 2020, and a review of his follow-up narrative “The Forgotten Mountain” appeared in the paper in 2021.