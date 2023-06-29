In talking about the enduring influence of cinema’s greatest archeologist hero, director James Mangold said, “he does have a superpower, and it’s that he’s incredibly lucky.” In the current theatrical landscape littered with comic book, costume-wearing supers, how can an aging grandfather armed with a whip, knowledge of the ancient world, and an extraordinary amount of luck (not all of it good) hope to compete?
Mangold’s answer is to introduce the possibility of going back in time, but instead of some trite multiverse contrivance, he relies on Harrison Ford, a spry and capable 79-year-old movie star. In reprising the iconic Indiana Jones character he’s played for over 40 years, Ford proves he’s still got it.
But Mangold, who took over directing duties from Stephen Spielberg (the director of the previous four entries), wanted viewers to experience Jones (or “Indy,” as fans fondly refer to him) as his younger self. Therefore, by utilizing the best de-aging technology available, Ford appears in this film’s thrilling opening sequence as the Indy that initially captured the audience’s hearts.
“Dial of Destiny” begins in the fiery, uncertain time at the end of World War II. Indy and his fellow archeologist Basil Shaw (Toby Jones) have infiltrated a Nazi stronghold to retrieve a priceless artifact. Naturally, Indy, whose luck isn’t always the good kind, gets captured. As bombs fall all around them, the lucky, fedora-wearing adventurer squirrels from one peril to another, hoping to bring a historical treasure home.
The special effects employed to make Ford appear younger work for the most part. If we did not know that the famous actor was now approaching 80 years old, I’m sure we’d not be bothered by Indy's uncanny look in places where he’s moving rapidly. With less successful results, similar techniques were employed by Martin Scorsese to de-age Robert DeNiro in “The Irishman.” These effects are continuing to improve.
After the action-packed introduction, things slow down a bit as the story jumps to 1969. Cue a much-used 60s-era rock music needle drop. Indy is awakened from his slumber in the cluttered confines of a lonely New York apartment. We learn that he and Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) are separated. Things aren’t going too well for the one-time man of action.
Cut to Indy back in professor mode. A decade earlier, he took a job at New York’s Hunter College. He gives his last lecture, and co-workers present him with a clock to commemorate his retirement. But auditing his class is a young woman with a keen knowledge of history and designs on something she thinks Indy has hidden away.
If Harrison Ford is the anchor of the franchise as a whole, this installment’s secret weapon is actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The three-time Emmy winner for her endless rewatchable “Fleabag” injects comic energy into the role of Helena, Basil’s free-spirited child, and Indy’s goddaughter.
At a bar over drinks, Helena convinces Indy to share the location of a centuries-old device known as the Archimedes Dial. It’s the very same artifact that Indy and Helena’s father rescued from the Nazis in the opening sequence. But it’s just half of the entire mechanism. And Helena isn’t the only one looking for it.
Hot on the Dial’s trail is Dr. Voller, a former Nazi physicist turned American scientist who helped with the moon launch. With him are two thugs, Klaber (Boyd Holdbrook) and the massive Hauke (“The Dutch Giant,” 7 foot 2 inch Olivier Richters). The obsessed mathematician Voller wants to unify the device in hopes of realizing its reported power to identify fissures in time through which he can travel.
After a rollicking chase through the parade-crowded streets of New York, Indy pursues Helena to Tangier, where he discovers that Helena intends to auction the Dial to pay off her debts. The resulting confrontation leads to a less-than-exciting car chase.
To say that there are too many car chases in movies these days is an understatement. We’ll see another overlong example in the upcoming “Mission: Impossible” entry. But the chase through the narrow streets of Tangier nearly derails this Indiana Jones installment. And since “Dial of Destiny” clocks in at over two and a half hours, it’s one sequence that could have landed on the cutting room floor and improved the overall product.
But thankfully, the globe-trotting adventure doesn’t end in Tangier, and the action intelligently takes us to the Aegean Sea, where Indy is helped by an old friend and gimpy frogman named Renaldo (a grizzled Antonio Banderas).
Teased in the trailers is an underwater exploration that plays out rather nicely in the film. The comparatively subdued but exciting sequence is a nice change of pace from the running, jumping, and punching that makes up the bulk of the movie.
“Dial of Destiny” continues the supernatural bent of the franchise, but this time takes those touches almost to excess. Of course, nothing could likely top the ridiculous flying saucer featured in the weakest of the series 2008’s wildly over-the-top “The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” but this script, penned by Jez and John-Henry Butterworth with help from David Koepp, resolves things almost as bombastically.
Despite my misgivings, it is impossible not to enjoy revisiting the world of Indiana Jones. And there are lovely call-backs to the former films with set-pieces and characters (John Rhys-Davies is heartwarming, returning to Indy’s side as Sallah). Any Indy fan will get misty-eyed during the film’s denouement.
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is a fitting conclusion to the franchise. While there’s no end credit scene promising more adventures, if we get a little of Indy’s good luck, I could easily see Helena’s character spun off into a new franchise for another generation of prospective adventurers.