“The first film is the story of the mother, the second film is the story of the father, and this film is the story of the self, so it’s innately more intimate because of that.” Director James Gunn explained the themes of his three Guardians films in the press notes for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
The first movie in the trilogy burst into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014. A late summer release, Guardians caught fire with audiences, eventually grabbing north of $750 million in worldwide box office. Gunn’s vision had a quirky collection of misfit extraterrestrials galivanting, playfully, across the universe to the beat of a pop music mixtape.
The comedic vibe the material exuded under Gunn’s wacky direction set it apart from the other arguably stuffy entries in the MCU. The film was part of the franchise’s Phase Two. Guardians joined Captain America: The Winter Soldier as the only two Marvel releases of 2014. And even though the second outing of the Captain was a hit, it was the silly but strangely relatable Guardians that captured viewers’ hearts and helped to excite the fanbase that may have become disillusioned with the lackluster second entry for Thor in late 2013.
In Guardians of the Galaxy, the MCU expanded its reach beyond the Asgardian realm. This fresh and odd team of jokers, including a clever raccoon and his tree-like muscular partner, could go almost anywhere in the universe. And when they traveled, they destroyed or damaged virtually everything they encountered. But their clumsy manners ultimately had a purpose, often clicking to the sound of endless music needle drops.
But unlike other movies that drive viewer emotion artificially on the back of hit tunes, Guardian needle drops have a narrative import. And when Vol. 2 hit theaters in May of 2017, the music played an integral part in what Gunn calls the story of the father, which, as it happened, was also the story of the son and the mother.
The exuberant opening sequence in Vol. 2 came alive to Electric Light Orchestra’s Mr. Blue Sky, and the song Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl) from Looking Glass played heavily into the tragic tale of the mother’s demise.
Vol. 2 found the skipper of the Guardian spaceship, Peter Quill, calling himself “Star-Lord,” discovering that he was only half human. His charming and diabolical father (a marvelous Kurt Russell) was a kind of planetary megalomaniac.
I liked the second Guardians installment, as did audiences, ringing up a sizable return of more than $850 million. But, to me, something was missing from that movie. The emotions were there but did not resonate as powerfully as they did the first time.
Maybe the emotional distance was due to the focus on the abrasive Quill. His constant defensive personality prevented genuine displays of weakness and kept everyone from seeing his heart. And it took the loss of his beloved Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) in Avengers: Infinity War for things to get horribly real for Quill. In a cruel joke of sorts, Gamora returned from the dead in Avengers: Endgame.
In Vol. 3, we meet Quill as he drowns his sorrows with his gang in a bar on the planet or moon-sized ship known as Knowhere, acquired from the Collector. This place is a refuge for the universe’s displaced souls. Marvel fans will be keen to spot characters such as Howard the Duck in this galactic habitation. It has also become the Guardians' default HQ.
Gunn’s exploration of the self puts the camera on Rocket (voice of Bradley Cooper), the raccoon who can build, fix, and invent almost any machine. In previous entries, the straightaway endearing Rocket has hinted at his painful past, and viewers get to learn much more in Vol. 3.
It would give Gunn too much credit to say that concentrating on Rocket for the conclusion of his trilogy was a kind of masterstroke. The choice is obvious. Rocket is arguably the team’s most loveable character. Part of this is Cooper’s witty voice performance that slyly mixes sarcasm with nuanced sadness, but I think much of the character’s connection has to do with Rocket’s eyes.
Anyone who has owned a pet has spent time looking into the eyes of their furry family member. The hardened exterior of the most macho of folks can melt when they do this. Whenever I look at my dog or my ancient bearded dragon, I focus on the eyes. They tell us so much, or, at least, we convince ourselves the eyes are telling of the soul.
Rocket’s eyes belie his constant cynicism. He’s a wounded little guy. And his trauma is deep. Like all his fellow Guardians, he masks his inner pain with a continuous litany of jokes. But it is his wound and the wounds of his team that draws them together in an emotional bond.
So, when Rocket’s past is revealed, it naturally flows that the Guardians instantly understand. Even the tormented and mutated Nebula wells up, saying, “It’s so much worse than….”
After a devastating battle with the lumbering juvenile Warlock (Will Poulter), Rocket is mortally injured and dying. Of course, the other Guardians span the heavens to save him. This quest leads them to a tyrannical creep named The High Evolutionary (a scene-chewing Chukwudi Iwuji), the man responsible for Rocket’s metamorphosed existence.
But as Gunn mines the sentimental depths of Rocket’s origin, he also develops a nasty subplot involving the High Evolutionary. This guy is hell-bent on creating perfect beings to inhabit a flawless society. His genetic tinkering smacks of eugenics and the demonic efforts of another of history’s most evil villains.
Vol. 3 contains one disturbing sequence involving the High Evolutionary “raising” a civilization he created because it’s not his envisioned idealized utopia. Perhaps even more alarming is that Gunn’s film makes room for jokes following this devastating destructive event.
Some viewers will find the tonal whiplash to be unforgivable. But anyone who’s watched all the films in the MCU will know that a massive body count is all but forgotten with a comical post-credits scene involving a tasty round of Shawarma. Marvel has had a hard time reconciling with the deaths and the resulting post-traumatic stress that would ripple throughout the universe. The angst and depression present in Avengers: Endgame did make an honest attempt to deal with authentic feelings.
Of course, the colossal obliteration of an entire planet is nothing new in cinema. When the Death Star zapped Alderaan in 1977’s Star Wars, little time was made for one of the only survivors, Princess Leia, to grieve. By the time the film concluded, the loss of that entire world was a distant memory.
But that valid criticism aside, this sweetly sentimental film is immensely entertaining. After seeing a franchise low with the lackluster Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that limped just over $200 million domestically earlier this year, Marvel Studios desperately needs a bonafide hit. Will Vol. 3 save the MCU? Let’s say that it’s a step in the right direction.