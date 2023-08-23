Gran Turismo
It’s not a video game; it’s a racing simulator. Whatever you call it, the movie “Gran Turismo" is inspired by the PlayStation hit and the true story of driver Jann Mardenborough.
Director Neil Blomkamp (Oscar-nominated for 2010’s “District 9”) seamlessly melds his talent for special visual effects with the inspiring underdog tale to produce a surprisingly impactful viewing experience. “Gran Turismo” is the video game adaptation we never saw coming.
In the film, we meet Jann (played by Archie Madekwe), a retail worker who spends every opportunity playing the PlayStation game Gran Turismo. The script by Jason Hall and Zach Baylin smartly introduces the racing simulator in the opening title sequence. Therefore, non-gamers already have a little context when we see Jann behind the simulated wheel.
Jann’s father, Steve (Djimon Hounsou, in another emotionally tortured turn), is a former footballer who now works on the railroad. He wants Jann to put the gaming aside and spend time kicking the soccer ball around with him and his other son, Coby (Daniel Puig). To his father’s dismay, Jann declines the invitation to drive the simulator.
One day, Jann is invited to compete in a competition, the winner of which will earn a spot in Nissan’s GT Academy. The contest is the brainchild of Nissan marketing guru Danny Moore (an oily Orlando Bloom). He pitches the company on a crazy idea of bringing simulator drivers into real cars and putting the best driver into authentic competition.
To launch Moore’s plan, he recruits race trainer and former driver Jack Salter (typical curmudgeon David Harbour) to run the competition and get the drivers up to speed. Salter isn’t Moore’s first choice; he’s not even the second or third. Most trainers want nothing to do with “sim” drivers. The fear is that someone will get hurt or worse.
The first third of the film feels very much like a reality television series. While the performances are top-notch and the cinematography immersive, I wondered where this story would go after the competition ended. Luckily, it speeds up and gains exciting momentum.
Jann naturally makes it to the actual raceway. But he’s got to earn his racing license to get a contract with Nissan. This middle section of the film is particularly entertaining, as Jann and Salter spar while developing a coach/player relationship.
It helps that Harbour is so believable in the role of an almost champion and somewhat broken soul. Harbour came to viewers’ attention as the sad and reluctantly heroic sheriff in Netflix’ “Stranger Things.” And since that breakout role, he’s convinced us of his skill by leaning into his everyman relatability and credible charisma (he even made a good Hellboy in the failed 2019 reboot). Here, Harbour is the film's heart that plays very well against Bloom’s somewhat slimy persona.
Newcomer Madekwe does precisely what is expected here. And his thin, youthful appearance meshes well with the material. By almost underplaying Jann and extending his introverted, humble qualities, Madekwe makes it easy for viewers to celebrate his relative successes.
And celebrating audiences will undoubtedly do. The viewers I watched the movie with cheered for Jann even as he struggled to find his way in the racing game. And the cinematography by Frenchman Jacques Jouffret places us into the driver's seat in a way rarely seen on film.
By taking advantage of cutting-edge camera technology employed in the blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick,” we go into places where proper cinema cameras don’t usually fit. And like “Top Gun,” the Sony Venice system gives viewers a sense of being there with the driver.
To further deepen the realism, the actual Jann Mardenborough acted as the stunt driver for the production. His story is further told in an informative end credits sequence.
For director Blomkamp, “Gran Turismo” is a kind of redemption. After bursting onto the scene in 2009 with his indie science fiction epic “District 9,” Blomkamp delivered a series of disappointing films like the visually impressive but narratively weak “Elysium” with Matt Damon and the inconsistent R-rated “Chappie” (a movie that looks like it should be for kids but isn’t).
With this successful feature, Blomkamp’s early promise comes more fully into focus. Producers could be figuring out what to do with his obvious talent by offering him suitable material. And since “Gran Turismo” is a hybrid of video game adaptation and biopic, Blomkamp gives us one of the best video game-inspired pictures in recent vintage.
Ahsoka
The journey from animation to live-action is complete with “Ahsoka,” a series devoted to the Star Wars Jedi that first appeared in cartoon form and then on “The Mandalorian.” But don’t call it a “spin-off.”
The first two episodes are dizzying and action-packed with a slightly less oppressive tone than the top of the Star Wars ladder (last year’s fantastic “Andor”). But Rosario Dawson is perfectly cast, and the late Ray Stevenson makes a frightening early foil in this story of the search for Grand Admiral Thrawn.
“Ahsoka” throws us into the narrative with very little character development. Viewers unfamiliar with Ahsoka Tano (Dawson) would do well to catch the animated series “Tales of the Jedi.” In episode 5 of that efficient show (each episode is between 10 and 15 minutes in length), we learn a little bit about Ahsoka’s early training under Anakin Skywalker. And Ahsoka’s journey is continued in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” which is also worth your time.
Having survived her grueling teaching as Anakin’s Padawan, Ahsoka is drawn out of seclusion to assist the New Republic with an emerging threat, the possible return of the fearsome Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), a genius tactician and member of the Galactic Empire.
The first two episodes move very well, with plenty of lightsaber battles. But for this series to make its mark, it must separate itself from “The Mandalorian” and shake off the spin-off moniker. Hopefully, given Dawson’s commitment to the lead, “Ahsoka” will find an emotional center to go with all the exciting action.