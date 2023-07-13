Film director Rémi has a professional motto, “fast, cheap, and decent.” His commitment to this slogan mostly relegates him to producing small commercial projects.
Rémi (Roman Duris) is ham-and-egging it throughout his career. He lives in a small flat with his retired actress wife, Nadia (“The Artist’s” Bérénice Bejo), and his idealistic college-aged daughter Romy (director Hazanavicius’ real-life daughter Simone).
One day, he’s visited by a slick producer named Mounir (Lyes Salem), who presents him with a crazy offer that Rémi thinks is a joke. The concept Mounir pitches is for the launch of a new zombie-themed streaming service. They want to start the new platform with a half-hour movie about a film crew making a zombie movie that becomes trapped in a real zombie apocalypse.
But here’s the kicker: the movie will be shot live in one continuous take. And they assure him that it was a hit in Japan.
Rémi rejects the offer because he thinks, rightly so, that it will be a complete disaster. But after visiting the set of a production on which Romy’s commitment to her idea of art gets her fired, Rémi decides to take the live-production challenge. It helps that one of the cast is Raphaël (Finnegan Oldfield), a famous actor Romy adores.
Can Rémi pull off the impossible and deliver something fast, cheap, and decent? And will he gain the respect of his daughter in the process?
“Final Cut” is a French remake of Shin’ichirō Ueda’s hugely successful micro-budgeted 2017 film “One Cut of the Dead,” which was an adaptation of the play “Ghost in the Box.” Ueda’s film made something north of $30 million worldwide on a reportedly around $25,000.00 budget.
“Final Cut” has a much larger budget and is helmed by Oscar-winning director Michel Hazanavicius (see 2011’s “The Artist”). The production values are higher, but Ueda’s core story remains largely intact. And director and co-writer Hazanavicius smartly uses the first film within his adaptation to expand on the underlying story elements.
And the connection to the source material includes the return of actress Yoshiko “Donguri” Takehara, who plays Mme Matsuda, the producer in the first movie. The pint-sized Takehara owns every scene she’s in as she quietly (but gleefully) commands respect from Rémi and the rest of the cast and crew.
In adapting the Japanese version, Rémi wants to make changes and, at one point, nearly shoots himself in the foot for being blatantly insensitive. By injecting the culture clash into the narrative, Hazanavicius distinguishes his film from “One Cut of the Dead.” And Takehara bridges the divide marvelously. It’s hard to take your eyes off of her.
The extension of Ueda’s original model includes a new and exciting location (that Hazanavicius compares to the shopping mall in George Romero’s “Dawn of the Dead”) along with unique actor personalities.
Bejo, the Oscar-nominated actress for her work in “The Artist,” plays Nadia with, at first, a quiet reserve. But when required, she bursts forth powerfully. Her transformation might not be surprising to fans of the original, but the gifted Bejo manages to make the very physical role her own.
Finnegan Oldfield (see 2022’s “Corsage”) plays a pompous movie star named Raphaël who adopts an arrogant attitude. Raphaël questions everything, including story elements that have a zombie wielding an ax.
Raphaël’s well-read intellectual sensibilities point out that zombies are without “volition” and, as such, their lack of humanity and mind would prohibit them from such purposeful actions. Going with that theme, Raphaël decides to go off-script and fight the zombies with colorful insults about their lack of agency and how they are the product of governmental oppression.
Such political and sociological humor works hand-in-hand with “Final Cut’s” hilarious slapstick comedy. The story is presented in three parts. We first see the finished 30-minute streaming film, then we see the casting, producing, and rehearsing, followed by the behind-the-scenes of the production. For filmmakers and those curious about the process, “Final Cut” is a must-see.
But part of the magic is in seeing both films, as I did, back-to-back. “One Cut of the Dead” is available on various streaming platforms. I watched it on Shudder. Doing your homework by watching Ueda’s charming indie or setting it up as a double feature will be a rewarding experience.
The thing about the two movies is that while they are billed as zombie pictures, there are no familiar horror movie zombies in the film. And even though both pictures are terribly funny, the father-daughter-mother relationship is essential to their effectiveness.
The fine line between art and filler content is another theme. And “Final Cut” imaginatively reminds us that art can be funny and touching at the same time.