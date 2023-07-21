“If it didn’t look great or if some things were a bit wonky, people would forgive us since it was about a zombie nurse!” Canadian filmmaker Elza Kephart reflects on bringing her film Graveyard Alive: A Zombie Nurse in Love to the screen.
The movie won best cinematography at the 2004 Slamdance Film Festival. It’s now received a Blu-ray special release. The film is a zombie picture about a shy nurse named Patsy Powers (Anne Day-Jones) who gets a new lease on life when she becomes a member of the flesh-eating undead.
The process of making Graveyard began over 20 years ago.
“Producer and story co-writer Patricia Gomez Zlatar and I came up with the story one evening at a bar (in 1999), and, newly graduated from film school, I thought making a low-budget zombie movie would be a good way in.”
Finding her “in” proved to be a long journey for Kephart, who many years later found great acclaim in 2020 for the horror satire SLAXX about a possessed pair of jeans that attacks the staff in a trendy clothing store. But even that well-regarded project didn’t set her on the path to fame, fortune, and artistic bliss.
“Until recently, I did not feel SLAXX had affected my career tangibly. I did feel that I had proven myself and that people now took me seriously, but nothing concrete had happened.”
However, producers did notice, and Kephart is set to retake the director’s chair on a horror comedy tentatively titled Bjorn of the Dead, a zombie picture that unfolds in the world of cover bands. The undead thing that began her career all those years ago is still a part of the filmmaker’s makeup. Revisiting Graveyard Alive for its Blu-ray release only reinforced that connection.
“We were 23-24 when we shot the film. Nuts!” Kephart remembers. “I have a hard time thinking it has been 20 years, almost to the day, that Graveyard Alive premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival (in July 2003). Patricia, who was SLAXX co-writer and co-producer, is still very much in the film world, and I would just marvel at the guts we had, the determination.”
The new Blu-ray edition of Graveyard Alive is available through Vinegar Syndrome, a unique distributor dedicated to protecting and preserving genre films. Protecting small, sometimes forgotten movies in their original form has been in the news recently. And the issue isn’t just important to the independent film industry. Disney received criticism for removing a scene from the Oscar-winning film The French Connection. The scene in question contained a racial slur.
“To erase the past is a surefire way to recreate it, in one way or another,” Kephart says of the controversy. “I don’t think editing a film to remove what is now considered in this temporal context offensive language serves anyone.”
However, Kephart sees nothing wrong with placing a warning before the film. And she noticed such a warning at a recent screening of the 1973 version of The Wicker Man.
“I heard someone in the audience groan and say, “So we’ve come to this.” I thought to myself, yes, we have come to this, and that’s “okay.” I think it’s important to acknowledge that what was deemed acceptable 40 years ago no longer is, but I don’t think removing a film or cutting parts deemed offensive is the solution.”
Kephart suggests that education is the way to bring “past wrongs into the light” instead of “pretending things didn’t happen by cutting out bits.”
“If that were really the way forward, then probably 75% of films before 2015 would be banned for their representation (or lack thereof) of women!” Kephart observes. “Is that what I want? Hell no! But I appreciate the fact that we acknowledge that as a society, we no longer view certain parts of our previous society as acceptable.”
As this weekend’s multiplex screens are dominated by the release of Barbie, Kephart, who hadn’t seen the film at the time of this interview, commented on the groundswell around the blockbuster built upon the Mattel toy.
“It sounds like a very clever feminist twist on the Barbie phenomenon and a visually stunning and emotionally engaging film. But let’s not kid ourselves, Barbie is, at bottom, about selling stuff and using the ubiquitous “IP” to get butts in the seats.”
Her thoughts on Barbie led to the mention of Christopher Nolan’s atomic-powered biopic also occupying theaters this weekend.
“It makes me think of Oppenheimer, great minds in a room to create something for the industrial complex with a “humanitarian” aim. Is that a bad thing if it has a positive feminist message? The jury’s still out!”
Graveyard Alive: A Zombie Nurse in Love is now available on Blu-ray disc through Vinegar Syndrome. The re-release is a new transfer to high-definition with extras, including a behind-the-scenes booklet with interesting information about the production.